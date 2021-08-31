This is a season of reconciliation – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assured traditional leaders in the country that his government will not interfere in their matters.

In his message read on his behalf by All People’s Congress leader Nason Msoni at the burial of

chieftainess Nyanje of the Nsenga people on Sunday, President Hichilema said his government will allow traditional leaders to operate within their powers.

He bemoaned the politicisation of chiefs under the PF administration, and promised to give them the freedom to lead.

“It’s not government’s duty to intervene in traditional issues. The government of UPND, the government of Hakainde Hichilema will not interfere in the matters of royal establishment. We will respect our royal establishment” he said.

President Hichilema recalled how chieftainess Nyanje understood political democracy.

He said when the UPND paid a courtesy call on the late chieftainess during campaigns, she welcomed them because she knew she was a parent of every political party.

“This is a season of reconciliation, all of us in political parties that spoke ill of each other, insulted each other, now it’s time to cease fire. It’s time to see that we built our nation to be beautiful,” said President Hichilema. “Time is gone to say this one is PF. We are all one. The same children from the same womb. Let’s cooperate. We request that you give us a chance.”

Meanwhile, House of Chiefs chairperson senior chief Lwembe called on the family to respect the Nsenga tradition as they choose a successor.

He urged the family to choose someone with a heart like Nyanje.

“I am asking the family of the late mother Nyanje that let’s follow the tradition of the Nsenga… let’s choose the one who will have the heart of leadership which was in mother Nyanje. I know others are busy looking for certain things in order to be chosen but it’s God who gives. And it is God who takes,” said Lwembe. “No matter how much you can try, if you are not chosen there is no potion for you.”

Meanwhile, chief Mukuni of Southern Province who attended the funeral and spoke through senior chief Mphwaya Agrippa Phiri has called for respect during funerals.

“Let respect be where it should be. If it’s an uncle, respect him. If it’s the parents respect them. Children, let’s respect them. Grandchildren, let’s respect them. When such happens, let’s recognise what prevails in these circles,” said Mukuni. “If we battle during funerals, that simply means we will destroy the tradition of us the black people. Let’s follow our traditional cultures.”