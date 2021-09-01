A new dawn for Zambia? A youth’s perspective

[By Mwansa Kameshambuto]

On the 24th August 2021, Zambians all over the world eagerly watched on as Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in as Zambia’s seventh President following months of uncertainty leading up to the national election. The inauguration day was undoubtedly filled with hope and happiness; however, one could not help but briefly reflect on previous transitions filled with high expectations that turned into helplessness and despair.

For many young people like myself, these elections were a critical milestone in our lives, as many of us for the last few years have struggled to participate in an economy that seemed to fail us at every turn. The poor social support and lack of tangible opportunities left many young people lost with an intense feeling of purposelessness and many more struggling to sustain the financial obligations that naturally arise when one becomes an adult.

Prior to the election, social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook were awash with posts from young Zambians discussing their shared grievances and encouraging each other to vote. This reflected a unity not seen since the movement to return Zambia to a multiparty democracy. It was a beautiful experience to be a part of. Not only were the Zambian youth engaging with each other on shared social, economic, and political experiences, but for the first time in election history a Presidential candidate deliberately and eagerly engaged the youth on social media platforms. President Hichilema addressed a multitude of concerns and made the young people feel heard and included. Election day saw many young people stand in queues for as long as 9 hours or more, patiently, and peacefully waiting to cast their vote. Some stood in their graduation gowns while others shared snacks with those in line to keep their energies up. Some young people delivered food to those persevering in longer queues while others provided free transport to voters stuck at the wrong polling stations to ensure they exercised their civic right to vote for posterity. Young people rallied together in a manner that many thought was lost to our generation. We proved that we are more driven and determined than even we dared to believe. As the results trickled in, we watched anxiously, remembering stories our parents told us about alleged rigging in previous elections and praying that God showed mercy on Zambia and its young people who yearn for a future filled with unbiased opportunities for growth and prosperity. The feeling of relief following the final results declaring President Hichilema victorious was unexplainable. The sense of optimism was quickly followed by questions of whether this time would be any different.

In his inaugural speech, President Hakainde Hichilema spoke about diversity and inclusion in the leadership, entrepreneurial support, protection of the rule of law and human rights, improving the cost of living, industry development, and more importantly, youth empowerment. In addition to His Excellency’s clear direction, I wish to add my two cents and draw his attention to issues I believe to be of equal importance. These are climate change and environmental protection, social security and supplementary benefits, decentralised youth mentorship programmes to support youth empowerment, the support for abused women and children, youth centered mental health and substance abuse support, reform of ambiguous legislation including the Public Order Act and the prolonged detention of people who come into conflict with the law. Furthermore, it is essential that the governance system is reformed to ensure that no province or district is left out, decentralising powers to the districts and provinces to ensure inclusiveness in governance participation.

As a leader faced with the unenviable task of reforming the country and its systems, I believe it is important that young people continue to actively address areas of concern for President Hichilema’s attention, encouraging a two-way engagement that allows His Excellency to continue engaging the youth and the youth continuing to hold him to account for the promises made in his campaign. As the needs of the youth vary across the country, to better understand our unique needs, I suggest that in celebration of Youth Day, annual district youth forums be held in place of youth marches. The forums would allow young people to discuss their issues with the President and relevant leadership and for the nation to better understand the unique issues that the youth face across our country to better inform policies. Digital platforms may be utilised to minimise costs, in addition to ensuring maximum participation during the forums, building linkages between young people in urban and rural areas thus strengthening the community of youth.

Nelson Mandela once said, “sometimes it falls on a generation to be great, [we] can be that great generation.” We have proven ourselves to be capable of changing our fate and we should not allow ourselves to get complacent. Instead, let us continue to control our destines by actively participating in the development of our country, keeping our leaders accountable and being vocal about what we want for the betterment of our lives as young people. As a Zambian youth, I am proud of what we have achieved as a demographic. I am proud of the example we have set for other youths in the region and on the continent who are experiencing helplessness, dwindling faith in democracy, and fear of the unknown at the hands of their governments. Through resilience and strong partnerships with our leaders I believe that a better and more prosperous Zambia is indeed on the horizon.

Chapter One Foundation is a civil society organisation that promotes and protects human rights, constitutionalism, the rule of law and social justice in Zambia. Please follow us on Facebook under the page ‘Chapter One Foundation’ and on Twitter and Instagram @CoFZambia.

You may also email us at infodesk@cof.org.zm