Chipata High Court convicts Ludazi resident for robbery

THE Chipata High Court has a convicted a 28-year Lundazi resident for robbery.

And Nyimba taxi driver has pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

Appearing before Lusaka High Court judge William Mweemba, who is sitting in Chipata yesterday was Masautso Emmanuel Gondwe, who pleaded guilty to the amended charge of robbery.

Gondwe was earlier charged with aggravated robbery.

According to facts presented by state advocate Sydney Siyafwa, the convict robbed Chola Simukwanya of a mobile phone, T-shirts, plates all valued at K3,720.

The convict was asked by the victim to escort him to Katinde area in Mphamba chiefdom to sell different items because he was not familiar with the place.

On the way back, at around 18:00 hours, Gondwe attacked Simukwanya and went away with the listed items.

The matter was reported to police and the convict was later arrested.

Three plate handles were recovered from the accused.

In mitigation, senior Legal Aid counsel Crippen Siatwinda said the convict was the first offender, who readily pleaded guilty to the amended charge.

Siatwinda said the convict was only 28 years, a youth who had ample room for reformation.

He said Gondwe has two wives and five children.

Siatwinda said the convict had resolved that he will be law abiding if given the second chance in life.

Judge Mweemba adjourned the matter to September 1, 2021 for sentencing.

And Paul Chizola Lungu pleaded guilty to one count of causing death of dangerous driving.

Lungu caused the death of Juston Mumba on October 21, 2020.

The convict, who was driving a Toyota Corolla between Mchimanzi and Rabson village along Great East Road, lost control due to excessive speed and hit the cyclist.

The vehicle was extensively damaged.

In mitigation, Siatwinda said Lungu helped the bereaved family during the funeral with a coffin and other items amounting to K5,000.

He said Lungu was married and has four children who were in school.

Siatwinda said Lungu had been in custody since the material day because he failed to meet bail conditions.

The matter comes up today for sentencing.