HRC commends Hichilema for setting the tone on human rights

THE Human Rights Commission has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for setting a clear national agenda of respect for human rights by guiding institutions involved in the criminal justice system to uphold the rule of law and constitutionalism.

Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said the Commission was particularly pleased with the President’s directive to the Zambia Police Service to carryout thorough investigations before arresting suspects and consider granting police bond for bondable offences to avoid violating the constitutional right to personal liberty as provided by the law.

Mwandenga said the President’s directive was in line with the right of suspects as provided by the law.

He said the law stipulated that suspects arrested without warrant should be taken to court within 24 hours or be granted police bond.

“The Commission is looking forward to strict adherence to the presidential directive and the provisions of the law by the police in order to end the violation of the right to personal liberty through arbitrary detentions and over-detention of suspects and denial of bond and/or imposition of stringent bond conditions,” Mwandenga said.

He further commended President Hichilema for reminding the courts on the need to uphold the constitutional right of accused persons by considering granting them bail with relaxed conditions.

Mwandenga said the Commission had in the past expressed concern about stringent bond and bail conditions, which were tantamount to denying bail or bond, to the detriment of the rights of accused persons.

“The President’s directive must therefore be commended and implemented because it has potential to contribute to ending violations of a wide range of human rights of suspects and accused persons such as prolonged pre-trial detention, overcrowding, lack of access to adequate water supply, sanitation and food before and pending trial,” added Mwandenga. “It is the Commission’s expectation that all institutions involved in the criminal justice system such as the Zambia Police Service, the National Prosecutions Authority and the Judiciary will adhere to the presidential directive as it is a timely restatement of the principles that are in tandem with upholding the rule of law, constitutionalism and human rights.”