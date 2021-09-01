PF literally beaten at their own game, notes M’membe

DR Fred M’membe says the PF had terribly mismanaged the affairs of the country and introduced a very bad political culture based on gross intolerance and unbridled violence.

In a statement yesterday, the opposition Socialist Party president said the PF were literally beaten at their own game in all aspects of the political and electoral processes.

He noted that in the efforts to remove the PF some of their own bad methods and practices were deployed.

“Everything possible was done to remove the Patriotic Front from power, and justifiably so. They had terribly mismanaged the affairs of our country and introduced a very bad political culture based on gross intolerance and unbridled violence,” M’membe noted.

He wondered what the future holds in terms of the bad practices.

“It was really a case of violence begets violence and electoral malpractices generating counter electoral malpractices. But what does the future hold in terms of these bad methods and practices? Are they going to be continued even after the Patriotic Front is gone?” M’membe wondered. “Or have they become a permanent feature of our political culture and electoral processes? If they continue what will become of our country’s politics and elections? Is this a recipe for political and social stability.”

M’membe said he believes the country should make safeguarding political and social stability a basic task, promoting political and social fairness and justice as core values, and ensuring a happy life for the people as a collective fundamental target.

He said laws must be enforced fairly and justice administered impartially.

“We shouldn’t forget that political ideas are worthless if they are not inspired by noble, selfless sentiments. Likewise, noble sentiments are worthless if they are not based on correct and fair ideas,” said M’membe.