Probe Lungu for abuse of office – Bishop Chisala

THERE is nothing to commend Edgar Lungu for after handling over power because he had no option, says Bishop Timothy Chisala.

And Bishop Chisala said the excitement exhibited by the people of Zambia shows that the former president presided over an oppressive regime.

In an interview, Bishop Chisala who is the general overseer of All Nations Church International, said Zambians were in bondage under Lungu.

“You see, there is a lot of excitement among the Zambian people. I feel the people have now gotten their freedom back. Edgar Lungu was president of an aggressive regime that never respected the freedoms of the people. Power got so much to the head of Edgar Lungu. He was a weak president without any control,” Bishop Chisala said.

“Edgar Lungu was also an arrogant man. He thought governing through threats will keep him longer in State House. His arrogance has failed to help him. This shows that power belongs to the people. Today, Edgar Lungu is alone. He should learn that arrogance does not help.”

He said although Lungu should be allowed to rest, he should be punished for the crimes he committed.

“It is yet an independence day for the Zambian people. This is the day a lot of people looked forward to. Freedom is here now for the people. Just look at the level of excitement among the people. This is showing you that people were in bondage,” Bishop Chisala said. “But who created this fear in people? It is Edgar Lungu because he wanted to hang on to power.”

And Bishop Chisala said the booing of Lungu at Heroes Stadium on Tuesday, during President Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration, was good because people could now express themselves.

“That was a good gesture to show him or remind him of what sort of a government he was in charge of. He should be reminded that people will react according to how they were treated. There is nothing wrong in booing a person. It is a sign of displeasure. Even in football, when a player pretends like he was injured to fake a penalty and the referee says it’s not a penalty, he will be booed. So booing Edgar Lungu is just a normal thing – a sign that people have disapproved his governance as fake,” said Bishop Chisala. “Now I want to urge the new government to focus on the needs of the people. They should learn from the serious mistakes of Edgar Lungu. There are a lot of wrong and evil acts which happened on the face and watch of one Edgar Lungu. It is therefore just prudent that investigations are conducted. Look at the way his cadres were showing off money. Edgar Lungu should be probed for abuse of office.”