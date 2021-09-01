Reform the budget process, Siwale advises govt

NEW Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to reform Zambia’s budget and stabilise the population to meet his programmes.

Siwale called on President Hichilema’s administration to begin to create a modern economy, which “will work for us not to repeat the same mistakes of the past 57 years”.

“As a party, we thank him for having delivered us from…colonialism. As you may be aware when the British left in 1964, they transferred us from their colonialism to Malawian colonialism. So, it is with a sense of great pleasure that as the first son of the soil to lead us to independence, we would want to thank him,” he said. “Now that he is the President of Zambia…the question that we have as New Labour Party is that will he be a blessing or a curse to Zambia? And we would want and wish him to succeed in this endeavour, in this new found freedom, in this new found independence for the people of Zambia.”

Siwale advised President Hichilema to take time to reflect and do self-introspection before he announces his policies for the country.

He said whatever policies the President announces, Zambians should be the beneficiaries because they had suffered 57 years of poverty amidst plenty resources.

“His administration should at all time in their programmes put the Zambian citizen first. And now that he has appointed the finance minister, what we would want to see is that the new finance minister, though he is from the old order, the new, old finance minister must immediately embark on the budget reform process as per International Monetary Fund (IMF) advice which is 15 years old,” he said.

Siwale said at the time the IMF advised about budget reform process, it was felt that Zambia had enough resources within for its development programmes.

He said as a matter of priority, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane should revisit the advice contained in the IMF letter he left on his desk when he left office 10 years ago.

“And he will still find that letter in his office,” Siwale said.

He said the budget reform was long overdue as it was supposed to have been done in 1964.

Siwale added that the current budget template was based on the 1964 British budget, which had no relationship with Zambia’s economy.

“For the past 57 years, we have never had a budget that reflects the economic activity. Now President Hakainde overpromised during the campaign process. Now that he is in office and he has already complained that he inherited empty coffers, for him to meet the promises, he must quickly order his finance minister to start this budget reform process to release the resources in the economy,” Siwale added. “When he promised free education, he himself wants to create a new cadre of citizenry who will be better than us. Who will have confidence about tomorrow. So he must have a 25-year plan on every child. It’s not just a question of simply saying I offer free education, there must be a 25-year plan for every child which is a mid-term plan so that at the end of 25 years, we have a new cadre of citizenry who will be able to develop this country. Who will have the confidence about tomorrow, who can compete internationally as professors, doctors, as teachers and so on.”

Siwale said for President Hichilema to achieve his goals, his priority should be to stabilise the country’s population.

“Why is it important to stabilise the population? It is because the size of the population is the size of the market. And the size of the market is the size of your economy. So, in essence, the population is the economy itself and an unstable population will lead to an unstable economy,” he said.

Siwale advised that to stabilise the population, President Hichilema’s administration must invest in the life expectancy of Zambians.

“To have an increased life expectancy, his administration must set the national nutrition standard that will lead to increased health of citizens. His administration must move away from the disease burden of delivering health services to preventive health,” Siwale said.

He further advised President Hichilema’s administration to recognise that the population was the major resource for development.

Siwale said in so doing, President Hichilema would realise that all his economic development programmes, including industrialisation would depend on population activities.

“It is the population activities that will determine the consumption of strategic resources like copper, gold, diamonds, among others. These are some of the things he must quickly realise,” he said. “But if the knowledge and skills are not available, he must consult other citizens and we are available to give him that knowledge and skill to reform the budget so that his administration can proceed to work for the Zambian people.”

Siwale said the issue of rushing to the IMF for money should be set aside because it was the same institution that advised that Zambia had the resources.

“Let’s first inquire inside ourselves how much we can raise for our economic development because in rushing to go and borrow from outside, if say we are borrowing from China, it means that we are borrowing from an unborn Chinese child encumbering the unborn Zambian child to come and pay,” said Siwale. “We can still borrow from the unborn Zambian child when we reform our budget. So, it is prudent that we begin to look inward for our development process, unlike the donor driven. So, it is incumbent upon his administration to begin to create a modern economy which will work for us not to repeat the same mistakes of the past 57 years.”