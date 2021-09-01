There’s nothing unusual about Zesco’s internal human resource audit – Zulu

ZESCO has confirmed the memorandum titled, “Physical Employee Verification Exercise” dated 27 August 2021 is an authentic internal memo which has, however, been shared by unknown individuals on various social media platforms.

Zesco public relations manager Hazel Zulu said the decision is in line with best practices in human resource management.

“The corporation conducts internal audits of assets and human resources to provide autonomous assurance that the company’s risk management, governance, and internal control processes are operating effectively,” she said. “This is in line with best practices in human resource management. Zesco reaffirms that there is nothing unusual about the internal audit process of its human resource.”

Zulu said Zesco would continue to promote it’s organisational values of love, integrity, commitment and open to new ideas.