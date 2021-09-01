Zulu suggests turning State House into a museum

FORMER Msandile ward councillor in Chipangali Constituency Hannile Zulu says State House should be turned into a museum for better revenues.

Commenting on reports that President Hakainde Hichilema has not yet moved into State House, Zulu said the Head of State should be allowed to work from his home.

“I think we should allow President Hakainde Hichilema to work from home. Fellow Zambians it doesn’t mean when a leader moves to State House then development will hasten in the country,” she said. “What if the President wants to save up by cutting off un necessary expenditures? I don’t like the idea too and this is because I’m used to seeing things done from a status quo angle. And it’s a disease and a lot of us need healing.”

Zulu said there are more negative things experienced at State House.

“And even if I don’t like the idea for security reasons, there are more negative things experienced by other leaders at State House. When Chiluba became president, he wanted the place renovated. Levy Mwanawasa and the wife wanted State House renovated. Zambians always protested and the place ended up being a painting the place. Painted,” she said. “Some people that have worked at State House have complained of things like unstable stairs, old walls…that need renovation, old furniture and carpets etc. The place needs demolition or let us turn it into a museum.”

Zulu said when State House is turned into a museum it will attract both local and international tourists.

“People from all walks of life, local and foreign, will come to the State House museum and find it truly as one of Zambia’s political historic wonders,” she said. “Remember as well that the building saved as slavery and colonial offices and after independence Zambia’s new leaders couldn’t think further as to build a new State House. Besides why shall we have more than 100 men in offices at State House? They are not industrious nor bringing in any cash nor products but working for a salary. It doesn’t make sense.”

Zulu urged Zambians to support President Hichilema.

“To fellow Zambians, let us give the President of Zambia the chance to fix what he has promised us. And if you find yourself out of work my advice is start being creative,” said Zulu. “Only creativity will save us. In short, start working with your brain and your hands.”