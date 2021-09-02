Policing The Police: restoration of police powers and curing vigilantism and cadreism

[By Joseph Chirwa]

Introduction

The cancer of caderism and vigilantism has characterised Zambia’s political scene since the drum up to one-party statism in the 1970s. The state of affairs has remained so since one can remember our country’s political scene. Loosely put, cadres are supposed to be sympathisers or members of a particular party. This includes both card carrying members and indeed those that affiliate themselves to a particular party. However, the infusion of cadreism and vigilantism has changed the way we view the status quo.

Who polices the police?

The Zambia Police Service, formerly a Police Force, is a professional institution created by the Constitution of Zambia and statute in the Zambia Police Act, Chapter 107 of the Laws of Zambia. By these provisions, the Zambia Police Service (“Police”) has immense powers to conduct its operations independently and professionally. The Police Service reports to the Executive branch of Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs and also directly to the Republican President as Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force. The last part is an error. The President is not the Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force and Security Agencies but of the Defence Force only. The Defence Force comprises the Zambia Army, Air Force and the Zambia National Service as an auxiliary unit. The security agencies comprise the Zambia Police Service, Zambia Security Intelligence Service and the Zambia Correctional Service. Careful and sober perusal of Articles 192 and 193 of the Constitution will attest to this fact. Thus, the efficiency or inefficiency of the Police must rest with the Police Command to the minister responsible for home affairs and finally with the Republican President as the appointing authority and in whom executive functions vests.

Policing the Police

The Zambia Police Service’s professionalism has hit its lowest ebb in the history of this country. The rust in this professionalism is coupled with ever-rising incidences of corruption. The Police Service has been scoring as the most corrupt institution on all Corruption Indexes and Barometers. This state of affairs has meant that the police only plays to the tune of the payer and not the piper as it is said that “he who pays the piper plays the tune”. The cadres and vigilantes have taken advantage of this weakness and the police have been caught pants down. The Police are so powerless in the presence of party cadres and vigilantes who are seen to be part of the Executive. This is because what motivates the police officer of today is where there is money and not where duty calls. The police cannot be expected to shift blame to the cadres for the lawlessness that has been experienced in the last few days. The blame should be put on them squarely because they have chosen to be powerless in the eyes of the cadres.

Who gave cadres and vigilantes power over police?

The weakness of the Police Service has meant that someone or group of persons take over in order to fill that vacuum. The ineptness of the Police Service has meant that citizens take the law in their own hands in the name of being politically connected. The failure to separate between party and government has also meant abuse of police and in the face of the cowardly police, it has meant that cadres take over. Simply put, the state of affairs where police are subordinate to party cadres and the rise of vigilantism can be attributed to the weakness of the police and failure to enforce the law. Secondly, it can be attributed to the failure to separate party politics from executive functions. If we allow a situation where any minister who is not the one responsible for the home affairs portfolio to dictate police work, then we have a problem. In fact, not even the Minister of Home Affairs has the power to dictate police work serve in instances where the law allows. The job of a minister is that of policy direction, to see to it that police work is done in line with the party manifesto and government policy and not to interfere in operations.

Should the police be policed?

The policing of the police is done at three levels mostly. One, it is done by the people through the institution of National Assembly. The National Assembly has oversight over the work of the police with ministerial questions, Vice-President Question Time and Committee System, among others. Thus, the failure of the police is also the failure of the National Assembly. Secondly, oversight is done through independent offices such as the Police Public Complaints Commission, the Public Protector and the Human Rights Commission among others. Thus, the failure of the police is the failure of these independent offices. Lastly, the minister responsible for home affairs has oversight of the police. As an integral part of the Executive, the minister responsible for home affairs ensures that the Police Service acts in accordance with government policy and party manifesto. Thus, the failure of the police is the failure of the entire government – especially the President as appointing authority and minister as policy head.

Events leading to the UPND victory

The events leading to electoral victory of the UPND have exposed the police further. The Police Service which usually claims government interference in the event of change of government has stood by and failed to act as cadres and vigilantes loot and harass citizens. Because the Police Service is used to being sent and commanded on when and how to act, it has failed to control the situation as the country turned to lawlessness and scenes similar to those in Baghdad or Kabul characterized the country. Both President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and President-elect Hakainde Hichilema called on the police officers to act and control the situation but to no avail. It had to take politicians to call on the police to act as they stood and did nothing even when one of their number was being beaten, spat at and undressed. Should we blame cadres for this? No. Where there is strong political will like in these times then police should not have excuses as to why they do not execute their functions professionally. The police are to be blamed for the status quo.

The author is a criminologist with degrees in law (LLB), public administration and policy (BPA) and criminal justice (MA). His dissertation at postgraduate was on prosecutorial misconduct and police excesses in Zambia.