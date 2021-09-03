Bemba Royal Establishment mourns Nkula

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

THE Bemba Royal Establishment (BRE) says the death of Senior Chief Nkula of Chinsali in Muchinga Province has robbed the Bembaland of a down-to-earth and wise traditional leader.

BRE spokesperson James Mulenga said the late Senior Chief Nkula was a unifier, who had a good heart for the people of Chinsali and the province at large.

Mulenga said the deceased died on September 1, 2021 in the afternoon around 15:00 hours at Chinsali General Hospital.

He said the cause of death for Senior Chief Nkula was diabetes and hypertension as he was in and out of hospital.

Mulenga said the people in Muchinga would remember the deceased chief for his passion for development and hard work.

He said Senior Chief Nkula had respect for humanity and considered everyone regardless of their status in society.

Mulenga said the burden of losing the traditional leader was huge for the people in the Bembaland and they should only look to God for comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Muchinga Province permanent secretary Captain Davison Mulenga said the Senior Chief was developmental oriented who was interested in seeing the entire province to develop into an attractive and investment destination.

Captain Mulenga said the deceased worked hand in hand with the government and other developmental partners in Muchinga on various projects aimed at transforming the area.

He said the nation had lost an open-minded traditional leader who was focused and determined to improve the outlook of Muchinga Province by involving various stakeholders.

And Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba posted on his Facebook page that he was deeply saddened by the death of Senior Chief Nkula, who was very close to him.

” I visited him five days before the elections and he told me, ‘mwana Wandi’ (my son) even if you don’t win the elections ‘Pa’ (on) 12 August, never give up because your time will come,” Kalaba said in a Facebook posting.