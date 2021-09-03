Chipata Farmers Association plead with HH to appoint competent agriculture minister

THE Chipata District Farmers Association (CDFA) has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to appoint someone with an agricultural background as minister of agriculture.

In an interview, CDFA coordinator Virgil Malambo said agriculture was the largest employer in the country.

“Many Zambian people are engaged in agricultural activities. We would like to see a person who has a great understanding of agriculture, not someone who is going to come and start learning how agriculture is run,” he told The Mast. “We would want to see a situation that will help reduce the cost of production. The cost of inputs in Zambia has actually been on the high side and this has led to low incomes to the farmers.”

Malambo said people wanted to ensure the cost of fertiliser was reduced either through recapitalisation of the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia or by cutting off middlemen in the import of inputs.

“We want to see the fertilisers be affordable to the smallholder farmers. We also want to see to it that a person who will be appointed helps in ensuring that industries are created that will be able to employ a lot of youths,” he added. “When industries are created, productivity should also increase so that the production can be feeding into these industries. By so doing, we want to see to it that as a country we stop exporting raw materials but start exporting finished products.”

Malambo also implored the would-be agriculture minister to help improve extension services.

He further said agriculture production should be diversified so that people could be able to benefit from it.

“We want our farmers to learn agriculture that responds to the changes in the climate. As you are aware, climate change is real. Most of our farmers have not been doing well because they still farm in the old way but we want to see to it that our farmers can have skills that will help them to farm in a smart way so that they are able to harvest a lot from their agricultural undertaking,” Malambo said.

He also appealed to the government to work on feeder roads especially in rural areas.

Malmbo urged the would-be agriculture minister to interact with small-scale farmers to understand challenges they face.