East MDC says people expect a lot from UPND govt

EASTERN Province Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) chairperson Jacob Mwanza says people decided to vote for the UPND because they expect a lot from it.

In a statement, Mwanza said people really wanted change to happen in the 2021 elections, hence they voted according to what they wanted.

“We really wanted HH to be in government and the good thing is that in all the provinces UPND got some seats, except Muchinga and Luapula meaning UPND is now part of Zambia. Forget about PF and its atrocities. Forget PF with its evil activities,” he said. “People expect good from UPND government and that’s why HH is calm because he wants to bring a good government that will benefit everyone in Zambia. He is taking his time for a purpose.”

Mwanza, who campaigned for Reuben Mutolo Phiri who emerged victorious as Chipata Central Constituency UPND Alliance member of parliament, said it was joyous see the former opposition party in government because PF thought they could not be kicked out of office.

He recalled his 2017 prediction that PF could not manage to win any other general election after the 2016 one.

“It’s such an impressing thing to see that UPND is in government taking it from PF that thought will never leave government. In 2017, I said PF on its own can’t win the election in Zambia but people like Mumbi Phiri regarded me as a finished product who was talking senseless things,” Mwanza said. “Those people underrated [MDC leader Felix] Mutati who came with that faction from MMD to MDC….they never accepted that there was wind of change until it hit them in the face…”

On traditional leaders who openly supported PF during campaigns, Mwanza strongly condemned them.

He called on all traditional leaders to avoid taking sides in political circles, warning that doing so devalued them.

“I’m very disappointed with the behaviour of some of our chiefs in Eastern Province because these chiefs clearly displayed their cadreism by telling people to go and vote for Edgar Lungu and not any political party, no! No, that’s not the way. They thought the bicycles, oversized jackets would help Edgar Lungu to win,” said Mwanza. “I want to tell the chiefs that they offended us their children and we are not happy.”