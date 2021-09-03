Explain the extent of treasury emptiness, PF challenges govt

PF in Southern Province has challenged the UPND government not to carry on with its campaign slogans that the previous regime never did anything.

Reacting to sentiments from the new government that the national coffers are empty, provincial vice-chairman Simalonga Siachoona said it would be very interesting for the current administration to explain the extent of emptiness they are talking about.

He said this would help the nation understand whether the previous government was careless or not.

“I think the UPND should not have a perceived mind or situation where they carry on with campaign slogans they were using before elections where they used to say this government has done nothing. We need a clarification. The onus is on the new government to explain the emptiness they are talking about,” he said. “It will be very helpful to the Zambians to understand how the previous government handed over to the new government in terms of finances. Do not continue using slogans now that you have won elections. Just build on what you have found because Zambians are waiting to see the promises.”

Siachoona accused the UPND government of talking too much instead of working to produce results.

“Some UPND members are threatening previous regime office bearers to say they did this and that and so on. UPND need to be careful with words they are using as not just to merely please certain people because proving an illegality and mere talking are two different things,” he added. “A government is a government. I don’t see how it can operate on zero coffers. Maybe what we would have seen is civil servants having delayed salaries or not. We saw that FRA (Food Reserve Agency) was paying farmers. So it’s really difficult to believe and understand how the government coffers were left empty. I don’t know to what extent of emptiness they are talking about.”

He urged the government to settle down and look at what is in office, operate quietly and show results.

Siachoona said if what the current government was saying about the treasury is true, then citizens have a right to demand an inquiry.

“We need serious clarity because people react according to what they have heard and have been told. But their reaction needs to be based on the truth. We need truth from the responsible people so that citizens can react on truth. Citizens have the right to demand what they want but it should be based on facts so that we don’t set a commission of inquiry based on falsehood,” he said. “Zambians are free to call for an inquiry but we need authenticated truth about such allegations. But this inquiry should be about achieving results. There is no need of setting up an inquiry when deep down you know that the treasury you inherited was sufficient to cover a certain period as opposed to the emptiness being said. You know, the meaning of empty means nothing. So if there is nothing then why is it that there is nothing? Then the government and the people have a right to find out why there is nothing. But if there is something, don’t say there is nothing. Just say there is something but it is not sufficient to reach us to this period, then people are going to understand.”

He defended the PF regime, saying they did quite a lot for the people.

“What is true is that PF did something and now they (UPND) should build on what they have found. But if they are going to carry on with those slogans they used to win an election, then it will be difficult for them to govern. So the best is to be objective,” said Siachoona. “When making promises there is no time frame attached, hence people now are demanding to see results and the UPND should not say there is no money. We are asking them from their own pronouncements so that they can now explain that their promises will be fulfilled when or around what time.”