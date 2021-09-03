Latest teacher recruitment insignificant – NAQEZ

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says going forward, government will require to have at least 10,000 new teachers per year.

Executive director Aaron Chansa said the recruitment of more than 1,200 teachers by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has not elated NAQEZ.

Chansa said after failing to recruit teachers for the past two years and having more than 58,000 unemployed teachers, it is very sad to see the Commission only employing 1,200 new teachers.

“This number is extremely insignificant and almost inconsequential. At a time when the Ministry is losing more than 6,500 teachers per year due to deaths, retirements and resignations, celebrating this recruitment would be insensitive to the serious shortages of teachers in the country, especially in rural areas. When the sector requires more than 45,000 teachers, recruiting 1,200 cannot be good by any measure. Going forward, the Ministry will require to have at least 10,000 new teachers per year,” he said. “Statistically and seriously speaking, the latest recruitment will insignificantly improve the acute pupil-teacher ratios that are obtaining in most schools in the country. Instead, this exercise has left more than 56,000 unemployed teachers more dejected, disoriented and frustrated.”

Chansa said NAQEZ now gets comforted by the assurance from Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, the Minister of Finance, that the 2022 national budget would have health funds for teacher recruitment and other issues which have afflicted teachers and learners for many years

“As a national outfit for quality education in Zambia, we hope that the importance which the UPND government has initially expressed towards education will practically be realised soon,” said Chansa.