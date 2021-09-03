Lungu destroyed himself – Akafumba

EDGAR Lungu destroyed himself by going for the third term against our warning, says NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba.

And Akafumba has appealed to Zambians to give President Hakainde Hichilema some space to clean up what he termed the mess left by President Lungu.

Reflecting on the former head of state’s statement last Sunday after attending a church service in Lusaka that he will not be available for the 2026 general elections, Akafumba said even to suggest that he contests in 2026 was totally against the Constitution.

Lungu said he had done his part and wants to rest.

He told journalists that the PF should start rebranding itself and come up with a new leader to contest elections in 2026.

But Akafumba said: “The man defied our calls, he was so arrogant and kept on advocating for the third term against the Constitution of Zambia. He abused the PF leadership to his advantage and I pity Given Lubinda because he was used and abused by Mr Lungu for his own personal interests.”

“Mr Lungu did destroy himself by going for the third term against our warnings. The writings were clearly on the wall that he was never going to win and we did tell the PF that should they field Lungu he would be our weakest link and they did not see the signs,” he said.

Akafumba added that President Hichilema was hounded like a wild dog by the Lungu regime and appeals for a level playing field politically were ignored.

He said human rights abuses were so rampant under Lungu’s watch and that this caused a lot of deaths such as that of Nsama Nsama, a prosecutor.

“We now have seen the light in President Hichilema and I know that he will perform to the fullest expectations of the international community and will place the rule of law and respect of human rights high on his agenda. Never, never again shall we see the abuse of the police against its own citizens,” he said.

Akafumba called on Zambians to allow President Hichilema some space to clean up “the mess left by President Lungu and his cohorts.”