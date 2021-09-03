Parliament shouldn’t be platform for political comedy, says Hakoola

THE Continental Leadership Research Institute says Parliament should not be a platform for political comedy and noise-making by some unserious members of parliament.

After being sworn-in before Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Nsenduluka Mbewe on Wednesday and yesterday, members of parliament are ready for the first session of the 13th session of the National Assembly.

President Hakainde Hichilema is set to ceremonially open Parliament on September 10.

Institute executive director Mundia Paul Hakoola told The Mast that his organisation expects sober debates in the House.

“[We don’t] expect the business-as-usual kind of Parliament with political comedy and noise-making by some unserious members of parliament,” Hakoola said. “The bar of leadership, even at Parliament, has to be set high and political parties should start making assessments on parliamentarians and give performance indicators in their various constituencies.”

He said Parliament ought not to be a holiday destination but an august place, emitting sober debates and progressive legislation.

Hakoola said the Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) hopes that under the UPND government, institutions of governance will be strengthened.

“[They have] to be given more autonomy to deal with various challenges in different sectors, especially financial management of public resources,” he explained. “Our Institute expects that there will an Act of Parliament to deal with issues of tribal talk. That can’t be left to morals of our politicians, because the past elections have a lot of lessons for the Zambian people.”

He pointed out that Zambians were fortunate that at the apex of political campaigns last month, the country did not slide into civil strife due to tribal commentary by PF politicians.

“We have to plan ahead and not allow careless talk [that can] bring civil strife. We have to plan ahead and ensure that legislation is clear,” Hakoola said.

Meanwhile, Hakoola has reiterated his pre-election call that only career diplomats are appointed as ambassadors and high commissioners, instead of having less-skilled people in foreign service.

He added under President Hichilema’s administration, “we expect progressive legislation that ensures that youths of Zambia are empowered.”

“[There should be an] enabling environment for youths to participate effectively in the private sector,” said Hakoola.