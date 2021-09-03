Who booed president Lungu?

[Story and pictures by Darious Kapembwa]

A lot of people have been sending messages to me complaining about the booing of former president Edgar Lungu on the day he was handing over

power to President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday August 24, 2021 at the Heroes stadium in Lusaka.

My answer is, the stage was set for a hostile send off by president Lungu himself and the Patriotic Front’s conduct in the build up to the elections.

And so, Hichilema’s victory was to a larger extent a repudiation of Lungu and his party by millions of voters exhausted with his inaction on criminal vices such hooliganism, cadreism, the gassing project which resulted in over 50 deaths of innocent lives, the exaggerated pricing of public goods and services, extra judicial killings, inequalities in

the application of the Public Order Act, youth joblessness and rapid rise in the cost of leaving and high prices of essential commodities. Chiefly, Hichilema’s victory was delivered by a constituency of millions of youth, most of whom were first time voters whose engagement with ‘Bally’ on social media proved too much for an overconfident Lungu and his inner-circle to catch up.

Frustration of the citizens reached its peak and the cries to correct elementary mistakes by those close to the president fell on deaf ears, such that at a time the population was struggling to cope with household poverty, a minister in government referred to the K2 million allegedly spent by the president’s daughter Tasila to purchase a huge piece of land as pocket change or shopping money. Amidst all this, ministers, MPs and a few party cadres and officials.

And PF-aligned musicians were flaunting wealth and money in markets and other public places unfettered while on the Copperbelt, a constituency

of the PF, thugs in PF regalia and berets who for a long time made Hichilema’s campaign a nightmare, equally displayed unfettered arrogance, money, big cars, guns and lawlessness in public places. And

the police could not do anything because as the PF boasted “ifwe tulipota kuli ba boss (we report to the boss)” all this added to public dissent.

Companies headed by people they didn’t like, like The Post newspaper, were unlawfully closed using a tax dispute, sending over two thousand

employees on the streets without receiving their

money to date. Ad this is a matter which must be revisited with the urgency it deserves. Some adolescents were even denied an opportunity to acquire the national registration cards, a birth right of any Zambian, on account of the region they hail from; all in the name of winning elections. The opposition were denied free campaign space never seen before, in the name of COVID-19 restrictions. But we saw seas of green creatures traversing the

country uncontrollably.

There are many more transgressions that some former ruling party members committed against the people. Sometimes they committed these crimes in the name of defending their boss, crimes that went unpunished and this was angering the masses.

Above all, under Lungu, politics became more

profitable than the industry which left a small group of non-productive political cadres wadding in liquid cash at the expense of labourers, industrialists and civil servants – this too infuriated the masses.

But while all this anger was building up in majority citizens, the rank and file in the PF engaged themselves in political masturbation, projecting a 65 per cent landslide victory, in total contrast to the

real situation on the ground. And so, after the resounding humiliation at the hands of a man they

belittled as a ‘Facebook president’, the PF are still in denial. It felt like independence to the general citizenry because, in the end, PF and Lungu did not face UPND and Hichilema in the election; it was the PF versus the people. And the people triumphed in what turned out to be a silent revolution of the masses.

Therefore, suffering and the shrinking space for the exercise of civil liberties set the tone for what transpired at the inauguration ceremony inside Heroes Stadium on August 24 when Lungu was

booed throughout the ceremony in the presence of foreign dignitaries; sad indeed. The PF and their surrogates who have been perpetually on the wrong end of the moral spectrum in the last seven years wanted to sound useful as they condemned the booing act. But there is a lesson to learn from that; even President Hakainde Hichilema himself has serious lessons to learn from that event, that people don’t forget the evil you do to them. I didn’t like the

booing part, even where we stood with colleagues inside the arena we wondered, “why can’t they leave him alone?” A police officer next to me overheard our conversation and he called me and whispered that, “mudala, you don’t take people for granted; this is what happens.”

It was practically impossible to stop the over 60,000 crowd among them some villagers who were in Lusaka for the first time, may be, and only

came to celebrate the removal of their ‘enemy number one.’ In that stadium, there could have been families of the 50 people that from gassing and desperately needed a voice but Lungu’s

voice was silent. In that stadium, there were families of 28 former Post Newspaper employees who have died without getting money they worked for after the company was criminally closed by the Lungu administration, in defiance of a court order.

In that stadium there could have been families of Nsama Nsama, Joseph Kaunda, Vespers Shimuzhila, Mapenzi Chibulo, Grazer Matapa, Lawrence ‘Ghaddafi’ Banda who was shot dead by a PF cadre in Kaoma during a be-election and nothing happened to the assailant; they could have

been in that stadium. Equally, the families of NDC Lusaka Province youth chairman Obed Kasongo who died after he was mercilessly hacked

alongside two others during the Roan parliamentary by-election could have been there.

In that arena were also the Tonga speaking people who were demeaned by Chishimba Kambwili and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba throughout the campaign period. The population of Zambia demanded justice over those killings but got none and the commander-in-chief was quiet. So, for those families and those neutrals that wanted justice, inauguration day was Freedom Day. They needed to let out their displeasure and frustrations by booing.

What about family, friends, relatives and civil servants upset on behalf of Dr Brian Sampa, the president of the Resident Doctors Association of

Zambia? He was fired by Lungu’s government for demanding that his members be paid outstanding salary arears, settling-in allowances and gratuities;

employment of 500 doctors and Lungu was arrogantly quiet as usual. Did people expect this constituency to cheer the outgoing president? Certainly not.

There was also a section of graduates of all types from colleges and universities who were promised to be employed in schools and hospitals. What about those graduates who failed to get a job because they are not connected to abamu cipani?

We can go on and on, the list is surely long… This was a lesson to anyone aspiring to lead the people of this nation that denying people the right to express themselves, civil liberties, comes at a price. It comes with a disastrous end regardless of what you think you did well or simply because you have agreed to

hand over power, which is a must, after an electoral defeat, anyway. Remember that just behind Heroes stadium is the old Independence stadium where the nation’s founding father Kenneth Kaunda was not just booed but also pelted in 1990 – a year before he left office after being rejected by the same people who used to worship him that, “Lesa ku mulu Kaunda panshi”. Imagine KK’s stature, what more…?

So, simple lessons, Mr President, do correct things when in office, be serious and firm on matters of national interest like corruption, the economy good governance and the rule of law to avoid the protest that we saw that Tuesday afternoon at Heroes. People protested from the voting booth right into the inauguration arena. The feeling of HH performing better is high, at least from his inaugural speech, there was a lot of seriousness. He was not warning to fall on others like a tonne of bricks. We await actions, going forward.