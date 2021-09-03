Zambia has waited for long to implement decentralisation policy – Kamanga

REGIONAL Cluster of Permanent Secretaries in the Provinces chairperson Elias Kamanga has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema on his indication to place high premium on devolution and decentralization of resources as the anchor of his government’s inaugural budget.

Kamanga said the President’s assurance of a departure from an over centralised budgeting system to one that is driven by local communities “is undoubtedly the panacea to Zambia’s developmental inequalities”.

He said it is very exciting to find a government and presidency that clearly commits to letting the people govern by giving them the latitude to determine their own development trajectory.

“As chairperson of the regional cluster of permanent secretaries in the provinces and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to applaud the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema on his indication to place high premium on devolution and decentralisation of resources as the anchor of his government’s inaugural budget,” Kamanga said, in a statement yesterday.

He added that the regions have been pushing for the devolution and decentralisation of resources, both fiscal and human, and thus feel refreshed with the assurances of the new government.

“We are further excited in that the new government’s aspirations are in sync with our recommendations for the restructuring of provincial administration to respond to the needs of our people,” Kamanga said. “Zambia has waited for too long to implement the decentralisation policy such that countries that came to copy our policy are today miles ahead of us in terms of actualisation.”

He assured President Hichilema that the civil service in the provinces, districts and sub-district structures stand ready to fully actualise the aspirations of the UPND government to make the people the centre of all development programmes.