Govt to engage investigative wings to probe existence of secret, illegal account

ACCOUNTANT General Kennedy Musonda says the Ministry of Finance is not aware of any secret government account.

In a statement, Musonda said media reports that a secret and illegal account was being maintained by the Ministry of Finance had been brought to his attention.

He said the Ministry of Finance only had one paying bank account – the Single Treasury Account.

He explained that before any payment is transacted in the Single Treasury Account, it has to be processed through the Integrated Financial Management Systems (IFMIS), an electronic platform

“To emphasise the point, the Single Treasury Account is an interface between the IFMIS and the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system housed at the Bank of Zambia. Only when a payment has gone through this integrated process can it be received by any person, persons or recipient entity,” Musonda said.

He said established and authorised payment processes for the government were there to ensure that all payments made through the IFMIS were not only planned and approved, but also properly authorised.

Musonda said it is also mandatory for any payment to be pre-audited by Internal Auditors to ensure compliance with all internal controls.

“The mandatory pre-audits by Internal Auditors are also aimed at maintaining a transaction trail which is then post-audited by the Auditor General, in accordance with the Constitution,” he explained.

Musonda clarified that all payments for allowances were made to individual bank accounts to ensure payment trails for all monies paid from the Treasury Single Account are maintained.

“Therefore, as a Ministry, we are not aware of any secret account. However, we take the information in the media seriously and are keen to learn how the alleged secret account came into being; how public funds are channeled there; the account number; the bank name; the branch name; and, who the signatories to the account are – so that remedial public finance regulations are [invoked],” Musonda said. “As stated by His Excellency the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, any transactions done outside authorised processes to deprive government of resources will be investigated thoroughly by relevant law enforcement structures.”

He said the Ministry of Finance was also cognizant of the fact that the subject matter was of great public interest and relevant enforcement agencies would be engaged to ensure that the creators of the said secret account, if it exists, were made to account for the losses that might have accrued to the government outside the lawfully established financial system.

“As a Ministry, we remain committed to good financial governance through our risk management systems, robust internal controls, and professional public accounts systems but welcome information that may lead to tracing the secret account reported in the media. My office remains open for data verification,” said Musonda.