Kalindawalo urges safeguarding water catchment areas

SENIOR Chief Kalindawalo of the Nsenga people in Petauke district says he will support the Eastern Water and Sewerage Company in securing its water installations in the district.

Speaking when some EWSC management members paid a courtesy call on him in Petauke on Thursday, Kalindawalo said it was worrying to see that the land around the Anusa treatment

plant and the Farmers Training Centre well field were slowly being encroached.

He said he was glad that Eastern Water had started the process of acquiring certificates of title for all its properties in the district as it would help to safeguard water supply.

The traditional leader explained that Petauke district was already experiencing water supply challenges as a result of calcium blockages.

He urged all district stakeholders to direct conceited efforts in fighting encroachment as it posed more challenges to water supply in the district.

“This process is long overdue. In the recent past, I had even requested that we plant some trees around the well field in FTC so that it does not dry up. I am therefore glad to see that some action is being taken to safeguard our water,” Kalindawalo said.

He requested EWSC to call for a multi-sectoral meeting in the district to discuss ways of safeguarding water catchment areas in the district.

Kalindawalo said such a meeting would help in explaining the specific role each stakeholder needs to play in safeguarding EWSC’s critical areas of operations.

This is contained in a statement issued by EWSC public relations officer Moses Nsunge.