Mwape tells police officers to adjust, up their game

KAPIRI Mposhi police district commanding officer Brighson Mwape has called for professionalism from police officers.

He has advised police officers in the area to desist from the temptation of promoting tribalism in the discharge of their duties.

Mwape, a Zambia Police senior superintendent, presides over Kapiri Mposhi, Mkushi and Luano districts of Central Province.

Speaking when he addressed senior officers from all sections of the Zambia Police Service in Kapiri Mposhi district, Mwape stressed the need for police officers to execute their duties in a professional manner to restore public confidence and trust.

“I would also want to implore you the overzealous police officers to refrain from reacting furiously to complaints raised against you by members of the public. Don’t be arrogant. Be patient and avoid being antagonistic with members of the public. Try as much as possible to apply some psychology and public relations when dealing with members of the public. Some overzealous police officers have been arrogant when dealing with members of the public, thereby tarnishing the image of the Zambia Police Service,” Mwape said. “You should always ensure that you apply the law firmly and fairly. There’s a new command…and you need to adjust. You need to up your game. Follow orders and instructions. As police officers, we should be role models. There is need for police officers to execute your duties and mandate in a professional manner in order to restore public confidence and trust in the Zambia Police Service.”

He also said the police command would not hesitate to instill discipline in officers that would not perform their duties professionally and tarnishing the image of the police.

“Like I said, there have been some overzealous and disgruntled police officers among you officers. I am not threatening you. The police command will not hesitate to instill discipline in undisciplined officers,” Mwape said.

“Whether we like it or not, we have to support and respect the government of the day. And please, avoid partisan politics. In the same vein, I wish to take this opportunity to tell you that we will not entertain tribalism in the Zambia Police Service,” he warned. “We are all Zambians…and you are all aware that you can be deployed to to any part of the country at any time.”

He further thanked police officers in Kapiri Mposhi for policing the August 12 general election peacefully.