Sometimes Parliament has been used to block citizen’s rights – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has observed that sometimes Parliament has been used by its members to block citizens from enjoying their rights.

In his approval message to the election of Nelly Mutti, Malungo Chisangano and Moses Moyo as Speaker, first Deputy Speaker and second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly respectively, President Hichilema urged the trio to defend people’s rights.

“I won’t say much because I’m reminded that this is an independent arm of government. But the important thing is that no matter how independent we are, we work as a collective to serve the people of Zambia. To make laws for the people. May be not to attempt in future to make laws against the people,” the President said at State House yesterday. “We have seen this in the past. I won’t be specific. Zambians know that sometimes that House has been used to make laws to block citizens from enjoying their rights. We do not expect this team to do that.”

He reminded the Speaker and her deputies that laws passed in the House are meant to serve citizens.

President Hichilema said the election of a first female Speaker had set a new record and brought joy to the nation.

“Independence is assured in the Constitution. We will respect that. Remember, we occupy these offices for the people. The laws we make must make the lives of our people easier so they can advance themselves in society. Protect citizens at all times [with] these laws. If the laws are against the people, I think this House should have the liberty to amend those laws,” President Hichilema added. “Today I say very little. But it’s important to express on behalf of the country how happy we are that for the first time in the history of this country we have a female madam Speaker. I think that’s a huge achievement for the country. We are all delighted about that. And we wish you the best in executing your duties to the nation. The Deputy Speaker is also female, so we wish you the best as well.”

Earlier in his approbation (approval) of the three office bearers, President Hichilema said: “You may rest be assured, Madam Speaker, that both you and all the other members of the National Assembly will be allowed the full enjoyment of the rights and privileges accorded to them in the Constitution. That I shall be freely accessible to members, and shall at all times interpret their words and actions in the most favourable manner.”