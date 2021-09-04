World leaders continue to congratulate HH

STATE House has continued receiving messages of congratulations from world leaders for Hakainde Hichilema following his election as the 7th Republican President.

According to a statement by President Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in his message said the peaceful conduct of the general elections and the high turnout demonstrated the strength of democracy in Zambia and gives hope around Zambia’s future leadership and development prospects.

President Steinmeier assured that President Hichilema could count on Germany as a reliable friend and partner in tackling a combination of both historical and future development challenges.

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö said as a longstanding bilateral development partner to Zambia, Finland looks forward to an excellent collaborative partnership with President Hichilema and the Zambian government in promoting common development values and goals between the two countries.

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro said his country was willing to deepen the longstanding cooperation with Zambia for the development and progress of the two peoples.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vuöié said his country would never forget Zambia’s continued solidarity with Serbia and its people.

And His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, the Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the Prime Minister of the State of Qatar in separate congratulatory messages conveyed their cordial greetings and congratulations to the President and wished Zambia continued development and progress.