Zambia has resources to create jobs for youths – Silumbe

THE Leadership Movement says it is happy that the President Hakainde Hichilema has opened up to criticism.

Party president Richard Silumbe said the country had now reached the freedom that it had been longing for even though President Hichilema may not be the one to lead the people to the promised land.

Dr Silumbe said he believed that the only solution to keep cadres out of the street was job creation.

He said his party had an agenda to create more jobs for the youths using the abundant resources available.

Dr Silumbe observed that Zambia had abundant natural resources which could help to create the much needed employment for the youths.

He said his party would ensure the young people were given the much needed jobs.

He said the Leadership Movements had plans to use agriculture which would help build up the much needed jobs for the youth.

Dr Silumbe said each province had the resources needed to bring the nation back to sustain itself.

He said the Leadership Movement does not support the idea of acquiring more loans to develop the country.

Dr Silumbe said the country needed to be productive to earn forex and grow out of poverty to sustainable development.

“I do not want what is going on in the country to go on for generation yet to come,” he said during a media briefing.

Apart from jobs, Dr Silumbe said the Leadership Movement wanted to ensure all the people had a piece of land on title which they could use as collateral.

He said land on title would be key to access financial resources to progress in agriculture.

Dr Silumbe said he believes in local materials, labour and resources to achieve the objective.