By-elections are costly

[By Simon Kalolo Kabanda]

There are reports that in excess of seventy (70) parliamentary election results petitions have been filed. With a National Assembly of one hundred and fifty-six (156) elected members, this is half the number of seats being petitioned, seeking nullification.

This is not good at all. Nullification of any of the petitioned election results may have to result in a by-election. Article 72 (8) states that “Where a vacancy occurs in the National Assembly, the Speaker shall, within seven days of the occurrence of the vacancy, inform the Electoral Commission of the vacancy, in writing, and a by-election shall be held in accordance with Article 57.”

But by-elections are a drain on the country’s resources. And the resources that are used during by-elections can be channeled to more productive ventures.

It is however within the constitutional rights of the petitioners to file those election petitions. Article 73 (1) of the Constitution states that “A person may file an election petition with the High Court to challenge the election of a Member of Parliament.”

How then can we avoid to have by-elections so as to save money for more pressing needs in the country?

The country should introduce an electoral system that avoids by-elections at all costs. The country should adopt a Proportional Representation electoral system.

The Mungo’mba Constitution Review Commission (2003-2005) recommended the Closed List Proportional Representation. The Technical Committee on Drafting the Zambian Constitution (2011-2013) recommended the Open List Multi-Member Proportional Representation. According to these electoral systems, there are no by-elections whenever a vacancy occurs in the National Assembly.

Next week we shall look at the details of these two electoral systems, and possibly generate debate on which electoral system could be suitable for our country.

If you have any question or issue regarding the Constitution and/or related matters that you would like this column to discuss, kindly send a message to me either through SMS, WhatsApp: +260-761-206353, or email: shimwenya@yahoo.com.