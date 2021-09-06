Luanshya Council flashes out PF cadres from markets, bus stations

THE Luanshya Municipal Council has issued directives to flash out all PF cadres that were collecting illegal revenues in markets and bus stations.

Luanshya Municipal Council public relations manager Gideon Thole said the local authority can now “have a new breath”.

He said management has taken over the operations of all markets and bus stations in the mining to town.

Thole said no associations or groups of individuals would collect any form of daily levies from bus operators and market traders.

“The Council experienced isolated cases of cadres conducting illegal levies in bus stations and markets in the district. There were cases of individuals and associations collecting revenues in bus stations and markers which has also come to an end though the trend needs to be completely rooted out,” he said. “The Council management wants to warn associations operating in bus stations and markets that it is illegal for them to be collecting any form of daily levies from bus operators and traders and those doing so should immediately stop, failure to which they risk being arrested for illegally collecting levies.”

Thole explained that the Council was the only institution authorised by law to collect levies in markets and bus stations.

Council bus station supervisor Andre Musonda explained that the municipality has taken over the collection of revenue from the bus station except for Lusaka and Solwezi loading bays which is under construction.

Some council revenue collectors confirmed that cadreism has been completely wiped out from the bus station unlike before when the municipality shared revenue collection with cadres.

They disclosed that the local authority was in the past being subjected to collecting peanuts as cadres and other groups which took advantage of the situation were getting more than half of the daily levies from bus operators.

The Luanshya Municipal Council management started working on consultative process aimed at coming up with a sustainable approach to the management of markets and bus stations apart from effectively utilising the revenue collected from public service facilities.

President Hakainde Hichilema recently issued directives to councils in the country to make sure that the old trend of ruling party cadres doing council work or collecting revenue in markers and bus stations should immediately come to an end.