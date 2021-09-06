Mumbwa man burns four village houses, beats wife over nshima

[By Chambwa Moonga in Mumbwa]

ALFRED Choongo, aged 50, of Luka Ndalama village in chief Mumba’s area of Mumbwa district is languishing in police cells, after his uncontrolled appetite for nshima ‘incited’ him to torch four structures.

On Friday, September 3, 2021, Choongo returned from his three day and night hiatus and found his wife Brendah Kakonde, 43, in the mini-kitchen, called nkuta by locals.

It was around 20:00 hours.

Choongo wasted no time and demanded that he be served with supper.

But Kakonde, who sat with her children, told her husband that everyone had already eaten and there was nothing left for him.

However, Kakonde was to be gracious to her husband who has been absent without official leave, for 72 hours; she offered to quickly prepare some food for him.

But the hungry Choongo was angry that there was no nshima left for him, in the first place.

Choongo, in a feat of rage kicked the saucepan and the cooking oil spilled over one of the children.

It’s obvious that the children wanted to fry something like a village dessert.

After the kick of this hungry and angry man, he punched his wife, prompting the children to squeeze themselves out of the mini-kitchen for safety.

Sensing danger, Kakonde, too, escaped from the cruelty of Choongo.

There was no one in sight to beat and, like to quench his rage, Choongo set ablaze the mini-kitchen, then the main kitchen and went to do the same to the nearby poultry.

There were 30 chickens in the poultry and three survived the inferno.

As conflagration was eating up the three structures, Choongo, hungry as he claimed to be, had the energy to go round his lit yard, to get a container of petrol and went to splash it in the main house, roofed with iron sheets.

He then set the main house on fire and jumped on his bicycle, and went ‘wherever he went’.

By the time some neighbours had mobilised to go and try to salvage anything, fire had become so intense; nothing was retrieved.

Among the prized goods in the house were TV sets, radio sets, three mattresses, kitchen unit, clothes, among others.

Choongo and Kakonde have eight children together, and six are pupils at the nearby Malombe Primary School.

But all their uniforms and other school materials now form a heap of ash in the once-upon-a-time decent village house – no thanks to their petulant father.

Kakonde cannot pinpoint what really angered her husband.

“I assured him that since everything we had cooked had been eaten, I will quickly prepare something for him. But he started punching. I don’t really know what made him to lose his cool,” said Kakonde in Ila.

“I’m asking for help from any well-wishers. All my clothes and bedding were burnt. We have six children who are in school and I don’t have means of supporting them now. Their father burnt the poultry where we were getting some income.”

18-year-old Clara Choongo, the fourth born daughter of the couple is an eyewitness and repeated her mother’s heart-rending narration.

Headman Shamizinga, who spoke on behalf of headman Luka Ndalama, is equally pleading, on behalf of Kakonde, for those who can help the distressed family.

“Mr Choongo’s stay in this village has generally been exemplary, except he is known for his desire for sleeping out. So, please those can, kindly help our sister, Brendah Kakonde,” said Shamizinga in Ila.

Upon hearing the confounding incident on Saturday, Mumbwa UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa went to Luka Ndalama village yesterday to see the burnt houses.

He donated various foodstuffs, other non-food essentials and, cash for Kakonde to buy school uniforms and books for the school-going children.

“I received a phone call yesterday (Saturday) about what happened. This is a very sad story because the intention of this destruction is very difficult to establish. Mr Choongo is a very well-known person. He was our ward chairman in here in Shimbizhi ward. In the just-ended general elections, he was one of the campaign managers here,” Nanjuwa told ZNBC TV and The Mast.

“It’s like the intention was to destroy the whole family. At least he has been apprehended – we were worried that he could end up taking up his life. For now, his wife and his children are safe. What he did is difficult to understand and difficult to explain.”

At the moment, Kakonde and her children are struggling and contemplating in the September heat, while Choongo is sweating at Mumbwa Police Station.

For any help to the Kakonde, call the author on +26 0977-238451