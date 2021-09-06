Nanjuwa to donate beef for Mumbwa inmates to toast Hichilema victory

MUMBWA UPND member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa says President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory over PF’s Edgar Lungu should be credited to young people.

He was speaking at a victory party for President Hichilema, held in Mumbwa town on Friday afternoon.

Nanjuwa has since committed to donating an animal to inmates at Mumbwa Correctional Facility so that they can toast President Hichilema’s victory with beef.

Scores of people gathered at the event and spiced it with dance and music.

Nanjuwa, who was the event’s guest of honour, emphasised that President Hichilema’s victory over PF’s Edgar Lungu, has to be credited to young people’s resolve to vote for then opposition leader.

“I want to emphasise that the vote which brought the change of government was because of the youths’ turnout to vote. Therefore, we want to appreciate the youth. I know that some of the youth ended up at prison,” Nanjuwa said. “But even when they were at the correctional facility there, they made impact. At Mumbwa Correctional Facility, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema got 145 votes and Edgar Lungu got five. That was great!”

He added that because inmates participated in voting: “and they gave us that vote and are not able to come here to join in celebrating today…”

“I want to commit this; in the next two weeks I’ll arrange an animal to be slaughtered for the inmates at Mumbwa Prison. I’ll ensure that they eat it…” Nanjuwa noted.

He also pointed out that the President is on record emphasising that “we are supposed to be united”.

“We need to be in unity of purpose for us to achieve anticipated development,” he said.

The lawmaker also talked about unfinished developmental projects in Mumbwa Constituency.

“We have projects like the Chibuluma road, Blue Lagoon road, Kaindu road, and the contractors are on site. I know that funding to the projects has been erratic, but under this new administration, we are going to ensure that funding comes to Mumbwa district so that all the running projects are completed,” Nanjuwa said. “The other project we need to embark on is water reticulation in Mumbwa district.”

He said President Hichilema has committed that with effect with the 2022 national budget, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will be increased.

“That’s good news for us! He went on to say that Constituency Development Fund will mandatorily be released every fiscal year,” noted Nanjuwa.

“On that account, I want to assure the marketeers that under the Constituency Development Fund we are going to embark on a project to refurbish the main market in Mumbwa town.”

At the same event, Mumbwa district commissioner Pamela Chipongwe appealed to heads of government departments in Mumbwa district to acquaint themselves with UPND manifesto.