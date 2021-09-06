There’s nothing impossible for Nelly, says Regina

WOMEN can do it, says Regina Musokotwane.

In congratulating Nelly Mutti for becoming Zambia’s first female Speaker of the National Assembly, Musokotwane who once served as Katombora UPND member of parliament hoped all non-governmental organisations that champion women’s rights would support Mutti.

“I hope women organisations will do everything possible to ensure that Honourable Mutti succeeds in her work. But knowing Nelly, there is nothing impossible for her. He election as Speaker makes us as women know that the New Dawn government under President Hakainde Hichilema recorgnises women,” she said. “Imagine the Speaker, the Clerk of the National Assembly are women, so is the leader of government business in the House [Vice-President Mutale Nalumango]. Is that not wonderful? I know that they will not let us down. In fact, as women we are very proud of all those that have succeeded. This shows that as women we can do it.”

Musokotwane thanked President Hichilema for making it possible for Mutti to be Speaker of the National Assembly.

She said without the Head of State having had a say, Mutti would not have been elected Speaker.