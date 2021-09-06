WE’VE CONFIDENCE IN THE GUYS – DAKA

ENGLAND based Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka says no individual is bigger than the team as he is set to miss tomorrow’s match against Tunisia.

Daka and captain Enock Mwepu will miss the second World Cup game against the Carthage Eagles due to Zambia’s ‘red zone’ Covid classification, with the UK government stopping players to travel to “red” countries.

In an interview after Zambia beat Mauritania 2-1 in Nouakchott on Friday evening, Daka said it was unfortunate that him and Mwepu would miss the crucial game but had firm belief in the team.

“We have talked a lot with the guys, we knew we would not be available against Tunisia. It’s a very sad feeling for me and Enock, at the end of the day we know that individuals are not bigger than the team. We believe in the guys that will take on Tunisia,’’ he said. ‘’We have confidence in the guys that will remain behind to do the job. At the end of the day no individual is bigger than the team, we always work together as a team and we believe the team is capable.”

Daka said winning the first game against Mauritania was very important because it set the tone going into the next games.

“I am very proud with the performance, we showed mental strength, we helped each other. Getting victory was very important; we learnt lessons from previous games not utilising away fixtures,” said Daka.

Zambia will be looking to dislodge Tunisia from the top of the table.

The North Africans beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 on Friday.