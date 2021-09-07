Dora was an honourable, I’m just your signpost – Jay Banda

PETAUKE Central Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda says he is going to implement an open-door policy where all the people in the constituency will be able to access him.

He says he is determined to fulfil his campaign promises.

Addressing about 700 village headmen from senior chief Kalindawalo and chief Mumbi’s areas on Sunday, Banda said he was grateful to the people of Petauke for voting for him.

“I know the campaign was not easy. Most of you encountered a lot of things like threats and the like but you persevered,” he said. “Even me, I passed through a lot of difficulties but you supported and encouraged me to remain strong. We worked together until last month when we managed to get independence for Petauke Central which was not easy.”

Banda said the Petauke Central seat does not belong to him alone but to all the people in the constituency.

“You are the ones with the power. We came here (at Petauke Boarding Secondary School) in March and you told me to contest the seat which I did. I cannot say much but let me say that I am just like a signpost for you,” he said. “If I fail it means you have also failed. So let us work together. I have an open-door policy where I want to work with everyone.”

Banda also recalled that there were some losing candidates whose campaigns were based on character assassination.

“There were a lot of things that were said against me and at some point, I wanted to go on radio to respond but I was advised by elders that I should not respond,” he explained. “I want to assure you that I am still your child and there is no child who can claim to be bigger than the parents.”

Banda urged the people not to fear him.

“You have to differentiate between me and my predecessor (Dora Siliya). That one was an honourable whilst I am just your signpost because you are the honourables. Please counsel me if I go wrong so that we develop our place. Don’t fear me. Approach me anytime,” he said.

Banda said he would build offices for councillors in Petauke Central.

“We want all the councillors to have offices so that people can know where to meet them. The councillors should realise that they were put in those offices by the people. I am appealing to councillors to help in securing land for the offices,” he said.

Banda also pledged to work with the UPND government because of its good policies.

He also informed the people that he together with other independent MPs met President Hakainde Hichilema.

Banda urged the headmen to work with the UPND government so that they can realise development.

He said very soon rehabilitation of the Anusa/Kabere road would start.

Petauke council chairperson Edward Banda said the new team was equal to the task of developing Petauke.

The meeting was attended by seven of the eight councillors.