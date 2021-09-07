FIC letdown by courts, enforcement agencies for some time – Chirwa- FIC

FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre director general Mary Chirwa says it is true that many people are trying to externalise money to offshore jurisdictions.

She also affirms that the FIC has been letdown for some time due to lack of corresponding vigour from the courts and law enforcement agencies to fully prosecute financial crimes.

Meanwhile, Chirwa hopes the government can increase the personnel and funding to the FIC.

Chirwa featured on ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview programme.

Before going to head the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) in 2013, Chirwa had worked for the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for 18 years, where she once headed the anti-money laundering investigations unit.

Chirwa is an accounting and financial management expert.

The mandate of the FIC is to receive and analyse suspicious transaction reports.

After analysis, the Centre sends reports to law enforcement agencies for further investigations if need be.

“Where we find that there is nothing suspicious, we close the case, our case, from our angle,” Chirwa said. “Whatever we disseminate to law enforcement agencies, that’s actionable intelligence…”

Programme host, Grevazio Zulu asked Chirwa where the FIC gets the suspicious information that it analyses.

She responded that the Centre is a buffer between reporting entities, law enforcement agencies and other supervisory authorities.

“So, our reports come from different reporting entities. The banking sector, the insurance [sector], the real estate agents, the legal fraternity, accountants, different casinos and all those…” Chirwa said, adding that: “we also have relationships with other stakeholders like supervisory authorities [like the] Bank of Zambia, LAZ (Law Association of Zambia), ZICA (Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants).”

On how big the risk of heightened suspicious transactions is, due to the change of administration from the PF to the UPND, Chirwa responded that: “it’s huge!”

“I have given you a picture of the STRs (Suspicious Transaction Reports) that we have received just between 18th of August to now. A picture of cash transaction reports, just from January to date, we have K8.6 cash deposits [and] K8.5 billion cash withdrawals. So, that should give you a concern,” she explained.

Chirwa added that during the transition period, the FIC noticed that there was so much cash that is outside the banking system – “that is seated with individuals, whether corporates or individuals.”

“We are working hand in hand with the law enforcement agencies to strategise around this thing,” she said.

Chirwa was also asked to confirm or deny last Wednesday’s assertion on BBC TV’s Focus on Africa programme by President Hakainde Hichilema that there were some people still trying to transfer money out of the country.

“I can confirm that the President is not speaking from without. He is at the helm of this country and he is getting reports from different sectors – from ourselves (FIC), from the central bank and other institutions,” she answered. “From the FIC point of view, I can confirm that yes, we have seen transactions on different accounts where people are trying to externalise money to offshore jurisdictions. We are following upon those things.”

Chirwa, however, pointed out that Section 34 of the FIC Act prohibits her from disclosing names of the people trying to engage in financial impropriety.

“But I can confirm that that trend is happening,” Chirwa stressed.

She highlighted that when she looks at the work being done by the FIC, “it’s like we have been doing only 10 to 15 per cent.”

“I have an establishment that is supposed to have 62 officers. [But] I only have 28 – I’m working at less than 50 per cent capacity in terms of personnel,” Chirwa noted. “So, how does the government come in? They must be able to empower us, so that we have officers that can be able to look into all these sectors. I hope that the government will help us by increasing the staff and funding to the Financial Intelligence Centre.”

On the few convictions made by courts with regards financial-related crimes detected by the FIC, Chirwa said the work done by the Centre does not amount to mere sensationalism.

“These (reports) are factual and we expect people to take these reports seriously. The entire system has to work optimally for us to be able to get the results,” she said. “And if you look at our strategic plan as FIC for 2020 – 2022, it speaks to strengthening that relationship with the stakeholders. And we have seen improvements, I should say. We sit with the law enforcement agencies; ‘in this case, these are the things that we are doing…’”

When asked if she is happy or feels letdown when she looks at the way courts and law enforcement agencies prosecute financial crimes, Chirwa said: “we have been [letdown] for some time.”

“But I should say that the trend is getting better and better. And we are seeing that they are working on the cases – maybe with their own priorities and whatever else is in their database. They also receive reports from other angles, not only from FIC,” Chirwa said. “We would love them to deal with these cases at a more faster rate. If I give you the quarterly returns that we have, maybe out of 10 reports that we disseminate to law enforcement agencies, you’ll find that only one is closed.”

She indicated that law enforcement agencies appreciate the reports that the FIC sends to them.

“[But] the process of investigating and creating a docket is also not a simple case. The problem that we have is that there is this public excitement. One would go to the media and cry ‘oh! My account was seized,’” Chirwa noted. “The media will publicise it and then the law enforcement agency would be put at a faster speed to try and work on that case, instead of prioritising and seeing what cases have already been completed and should go to court.”

On whether or not the FIC should be given prosecutorial powers, Chirwa said the best way out: “is not really to have powers embedded in one institution.”

“But if you strengthen the entire value chain and everybody appreciates what needs to be done at the end of the day, then that is good enough. Let’s strengthen the value chain and we’ll be able to get the results,” she suggested.

Chirwa further said the FIC, during the transition period, has seized about 10 bank accounts and that it has liaised with law enforcement agencies and given them information on why those accounts have been seized.

“The law enforcement agencies are moving in! According to Section 37 of the FIC Act, I’m not obligated to reveal names of people whose accounts have been seized,” she said. “So, usually it’s the panic of the individuals whose accounts have been seized [that brings about publicity]. [It’s like] they want to seek sympathy or whatever from people and they will go out to the public and say ‘my account has been seized and all that.’ [But] that’s not our problem!”

Chirwa added that the FIC has done its work diligently.

“We know what our obligations are. Therefore, we’ll not reveal any name of an account that has been seized. There are so many accounts; why yours? Why should I come [to seize your account] when there are 17 million people in Zambia? Why yours? We’ve had suspicious transactions on these accounts. That’s why we have seized those accounts,” explained Chirwa. “We’ll not just jump anyhow on people. We don’t just go fishing. We follow [financial] transactions and transactions lead us to people.”