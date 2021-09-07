PF went on political suicide mission – Moyo

APOLOGISE to your subjects for supporting former head of state Edgar Lungu, social worker Joseph Moyo advises some chiefs.

Moyo says the PF did not destroy itself but destroyed Zambia.

He stressed that, “self-destruction is permissible in the kingdom of lunacy and human stupidity only inasmuch as that lunacy and stupidity does not affect others”.

“It is unacceptable for chiefs to have been advocating for the PF victory instead of advocating for development of their areas regardless of who was in power. Like the military and civil servants, chiefs must be neutral and we must not know who they support,” Moyo, The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) founder, said in an interview. “I come from Mbosha village in Chief Mungule area of Kabwe district but I now leave in Chief Mukuni’s area. Chief Mungule cannot speak on my behalf when it comes to elections. Let us not see it in this administration, never again. They need to apologise. And I am happy that their subjects defied them and voted for a person they did not want.”

Moyo said the PF did not destroy itself but destroyed Zambia.

“It is however, true that the PF did destroy itself and we don’t know how many people or who in PF destroyed it as a party,” he said. “That is not our concern and never will be. But our only problem is when PF was destroying itself it destroyed the innocent Zambians.”

Moyo likened the PF destruction to suicide bombers who wear vests of self-destruction.

“Then they walked into a populated space and detonated their suicide vest and killed Zambia and millions of its innocent inhabitants. That is the tragic story today of the death of PF being spoken about,” he said. “My concern is the innocent patients somewhere who died. That innocent mother who died due to poor health delivery. That girl who dropped out of university due to poverty and induced… The kids who have died due to poor nutrition and all deaths brought about by the suicide bomb strapped in PF as a party aided by institutions of our government who failed us.”

Moyo said self-destruction is permissible “in the kingdom of lunacy and human stupidity only inasmuch as that lunacy and stupidity does not affect others”.

“But it was not so with PF. We mourn not PF as a party who went on a political suicide mission, but we mourn the dead, maimed and suffering innocent victims of PF’s self-destructive mission,” said Moyo. “We mourn those who never chose their fate but are victims. But PF is not alone. The agencies of our state opened the door for the suicide bombers and they came and did as they wished.”