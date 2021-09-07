PF will not survive more than a year, says Phiri

THE PF will not survive for a year because it was a criminal gang whose members have started running away, says Abraham Phiri.

Phiri the, Copperbelt Advocates for Justice and Peace executive director, warned the UPND against embracing criminal elements.

Reflecting on the PF defeat in the August 12, 2021 presidential and general elections, he said the PF under former president Edgar Lungu allowed criminality to be the order of the day.

Phiri said the PF was more of a criminal organisation than a political party.

“Yes, the PF will not survive more than a year. The blame is on Edgar Lungu. Lungu was the commander-in-chief, but he was a weak commander. Lungu had no direct control of this country. We were on mute for the last years of Edgar Lungu’s governance. So criminals took advantage of his weakness,” he charged. “So if you think the PF will continue as a political party, there is no possibility. Why? Because only criminals managed to get their way to the…and do the wrong things. So PF is gone and it is not coming back. Criminals have run away and now looking for ways to protect their criminality.”

Phiri said the UPND should learn serious lessons from the governance of the PF and former president Edgar Lungu.

“We saw some infrastructure development, but that was not done in the best interest of the people. Every project the PF and Edgar Lungu did was questionable with wrong amounts of money. So they were working for their personal benefits and not for the Zambian people,” he said.

Phiri said President Hakainde Hichilema should not allow any form of manipulation from the powers that would support him.