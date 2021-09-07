Siyanga says the future is female

WOMEN for Change executive director Lumba Siyanga says the election of Nelly Mutti as the first female Speaker of the National Assembly is yet a milestone in women’s accession to key leadership and decision-making positions especially in politics.

She said WfC was joining the rest of the country in congratulating Mutti on her election as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“She served on the WfC board as chairperson from 2000 to 2002. The election of Ms Mutti is yet indeed a milestone in women’s accession to key leadership and decision-making positions especially in politics. We have no doubt that Ms Mutti will successfully execute the duties of the office of Speaker given her qualifications and leadership experience,” Siyanga said. “Ms Mutti is a graduate of the University of Zambia School of Law from about 1975 to 1979. She is believed to have been one of the few women who studied law at the time. She has been a managing partner of the law firm, Lukona Chambers. She was also the chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission from about 2002 to 2005. She also served on the constitution review commission.”

She said WfC was proud of Mutti especially that she was a member of the women movement.

“We therefore extend hearty congratulations to Ms Mutti and wish her God’s wisdom as she embarks on her new journey. We further applaud the election of Ms Attractor Chisangano as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and wish her success in this new portfolio. And a big congratulations to all female parliamentarians. Indeed, the future is female!” said Siyanga.