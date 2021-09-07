We elected Kalonga as chief Sekute – SRE

A SIXTEEN-member electoral college did elect Emmanuel Kalonga Sekute as chief Sekute, says Sekute Royal Establishment (SRE) secretary Joseph Sekute.

Addressing Sekute villagers who included headmen at Chuundu Palace in Sekute village, Sekute said the SRE decided to institute legal action against Joyce Nalucha for “masquerading as chieftainess Sekute” because it was a law abiding family.

“After the death of his father in September 2020 the royal establishment comprising an electoral college of 16 did elect Emmanuel Kalonga Sekute as chief Sekute,” said Sekute.

And Christine Muntanga Sekute who is the traditional matriarch known as inasngandu said all official statements on behalf of the SRE must be issued by herself and not anyone.

She said the family never at any given time select Nalucha as chieftainess.

“We thus appeal to the media to desist from referring to Nalucha as chieftainess as this is tantamount to contempt of court,” said Inasngandu.

Emmanuel Kalonga Sekute sued Nalucha, Vincent Sekutenyana and David Siandavu to restrain them from being installed as chieftainess Sekute, family chairman and Ngambela respectively and masquerading as such.

Emmanuel Kalonga Sekute claimed that Nalucha was a step daughter to late chief Sekute, Alfred Lwizi Sekute who died in September 2020 and as such was not supposed to be near the Sekute throne.

She however, argued that the late chief was her biological father who had asked her to stop working as a nurse to assist him run the affairs of the chiefdom as deputy chief.

Nalucha claims in a letter dated August 1, 2020 that the late chief directed that she succeeds him as senior chief Sekute.

Livingstone High Court judge Chilombo Maka-Phiri in her ruling said she was satisfied that Emmanuel Kalonga Sekute has a good arguable claim to the right he seeks to protect.

“The plaintiff (Emmanuel Kalonga Sekute) having stated how he was chosen to ascend to the throne of Senior Chief Sekute, I hold that his claim is neither frivolous or vexatious,” ruled judge Phiri.