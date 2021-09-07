Working for justice in everyday life is not easy, says M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says working for justice in everyday life is not easy.

Dr M’membe says one of the great challenges for Christians was as old as people’s faith, but it takes on special urgency today.

“How do we connect worship on Sunday to work on Monday? How is the Gospel proclaimed not only in the pulpits of our parishes, but also in our everyday lives? How does the Church gathered on the Sabbath act as the people of God scattered and active every day of the week? How can we best carry the values of our faith into family life, the market place and the public space? How do we love our neighbour, pursue peace and seek justice in everyday choices and commitments?” he asked, in a posting on Facebook on Sunday.

Dr M’membe said every believer was called to serve “the least of these,” to “hunger and thirst for justice,” to be a “peacemaker.”

“We are called by God to protect human life, to promote human dignity, to defend the poor and to seek the common good. This is an essential part of what it is to be a believer. This social mission is advanced in many ways – by the prophetic teaching of our religious leaders; and by many structures of charity and justice within our community of faith,” he said. “But the most common and, in many ways, the most important Christian witness is often neither very visible nor highly structured. It is the sacrifice of parents trying to raise children with concern for others; the service and creativity of workers who do their best and reach out to those in need; the struggle of business owners trying to reconcile the bottom line and the needs of employees and customers; and the hard choices of public officials who seek to protect the weak and pursue the common good.”

Dr M’membe said such was advanced by teachers, by farmers, by sales persons and entertainers.

He said it was also carried forward by believers who join unions, neighbourhood organisations, business groups, civic associations, groups working for justice, or environmental, civil rights or peace groups.

Dr M’membe said it was advanced by Christians who stand up for the values of the Gospel.

“This mission is the task of countless Christians living their faith without much fanfare or recognition, who are quietly building a better society by their choices and actions day by day. They protect human life, defend those who are poor, seek the common good, work for peace, and promote human dignity,” said Dr M’membe. “Working for justice in everyday life is not easy. There are complex and sometimes difficult challenges encountered by women and men as they try to live their faith in the world. We applaud the efforts of all who try to live the Gospel by pursuing justice and peace in their everyday choices and commitments.”