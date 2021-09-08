Kajoba directs deployment of officers at markets, bus stations to avert cadres problem

INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has directed all deputy commissioners of police in provinces to devise mechanisms aimed at averting the problem of political cadres in all markets and bus stations under their charge.

Kajoba said he had observed with concern the continued reports of harassment of members of the public in some markets and bus stations by some suspected political cadres.

“To address this problem, I have directed all deputy commissioners of police in provinces to ensure that they devise mechanisms aimed at averting this problem in all markets and bus stations under their charge. One such intervention will be the deployment of police officers to markets and bus stations as a proactive measure,” he said in a statement. “This will enable us to respond to people’s concerns without delay hence protecting traders from those cadres who are trying to resist change in the running of markets and bus stations. It has become a practice that whenever cadres notice the absence of police officers, they begin harassing the public and only escape the moment police officers are called in to restore order. We should not continue on that reactive route.”

Kajoba appealed to traders to report individuals who were in a habit of harassing them to police officers who would be deployed.

He advised people to always pay fees to officials from the local authorities and not cadres.