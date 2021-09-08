Lungu is not a statesman – Kazabu

EDGAR Lungu must offer a public apology to Zambians for having tried in every manner possible to lead them in wrong direction, says Luxon Kazabu.

Kazabu, a former livestock and fisheries deputy minister under Michael Sata’s PF government, said it was sad that the former president was now asking President Hakainde Hichilema to

unite Zambia when he himself caused the problem.

“I listened to news on three different television stations – ZNBC, Camnet and Diamond and in the news clip (Sunday) former president Edgar Lungu stated that ‘the new Head of State, Hakainde Hichilema should do more to unite the nation’,” he noted. “I am personally surprised because firstly he is the precursor of the disunity before the elections on August 12 and he himself made statements that border on tribalism and regionalism, including some of his ministers and senior PF officials. Zambians have in particular not forgotten that Chishimba Kambwili was even given a helicopter flying everywhere including GBM (Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba) doing nothing during the campaign period but preaching tribalism and hate speech.”

Asked if Lungu should then apologise to Zambians for having caused disunity, Kazabu a UPND member exclaimed: “Brilliant!”

“Some people are claiming that he is a statesman. For me I think it will be fit him if he offered a public apology to the Zambian people for having tried in every manner possible to lead them in the wrong direction. And I must actually thank the Zambian people for having turned up in large numbers on August 12 and said no to Edgar Lungu and his cronies and said we are retiring you and indeed he has been retired,” he said.

Kazabu added that Lungu at no time found it fit to reprimand senior PF officials who went on a crusade to preach tribalism and hate speech.

He added that it was now surprising that he is telling President Hichilema do more to unite the nation.

“This is after he heard of a statement issued by [Brian] Mundubile to the effect that it is now ‘One Zambia one region’. There is nothing that President Hichilema has done that points in the direction of continuing with the disunity that Edgar Lungu left behind,” Kazabu said. “If anything HH has stated a few times that we Zambians needed to be healed of tribal division and be a united nation as it was under Dr Kenneth Kaunda, [Frederick] Chiluba, [Levy] Mwanawasa and even ba RB (Rupiah Banda). The divisions of tribalism only become evident under Lungu’s leadership.”

He added that: “This problem that he (Lungu) wants President Hichilema to correct was caused by him”.

“So far the unity and peace we have begun to see are a pointer that HH wants to unite all Zambians.

For Mundubile, it is understandable because he and others were beneficiaries of the divisions that Lungu created. So they can only be bitter because they are now no longer benefiting from those divisions,” Kazabu said. “Some of them should not have come anywhere near the position of ministers or permanent secretary to the exclusion of other regions. The information is in public domain if they want to deny that fact. The lists of Lungu’s cabinet, permanent secretaries and parastatal heads all tell you a story of the disunity that Lungu created and it is not like it was by mistake. He knew what he was doing. My advice is that Lungu having left behind a very serious problem must give HH time for him to do what is best for the country to achieve that unity. Already some us can see and tell that this is what should be done.”

On the issue of Lungu peacefully handing over power, Kazabu said there is no need to commend the former president because he had no option as it was a democratic requirement.

“He was defeated by over a million votes. So what else did they expect him to do apart from handing over power? That does not earn him status of a statesman. It was a requirement of democracy for him to do just that. But for some of us, for him to qualify to be a statesman let him offer a public apology to Zambians,” said Kazabu.