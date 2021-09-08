Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna: M&E frameworks across government should be prioritised by the UPND govt

Our country, Zambia, is experiencing a New Leadership Dawn! The resounding election victory of His Excellency the President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema (HH) as Zambia’s 7th Republican leader is making a lot of sense to many citizens and stakeholders who had lost hope for a better society. But the United Party for National Development (UPND) government should not run this country on lip service like previous regimes. Instead, the new government needs to start by establishing its stamp of leadership on strengthened governance and management systems. It is for that reason that in today’s edition, I beseech the HH-led government to consider creating a strong governance base by prioritising monitoring and evaluation (M&E) frameworks across government structures of ministries, provinces and all other spending agencies. When done, this will be the pinnacle for evidence-based decision-and-policy- making processes and success for our country. Accountability, transparency and the rule of law lacked a practical institutional and top political support in Zambia—for many decades. A reverse of that retrogressive and repressive past is a must in the re-born Zambia under HH!

Simply put, M&E frameworks are structural and operational arrangements that an institution establishes to generate data and information and utilise such as evidence in all development processes including project, programme and policy formulation, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and learning. It is M&E frameworks that provide a wealth of evidence for development and sustains a culture of results in a country. Thus, for Zambia which is desperate for real development take-off, the UPND government has no choice but to ensure results-based M&E frameworks are institutionalised within and across the structures of government. Without seeming intimidatory to the UPND regime, forsaking the M&E frameworks will be detrimental to their emancipatory agenda of making Zambia a better economy. Like the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF) regime, UPND will equally sing songs of improving people’s lives, but of tracking and measuring those claims will not be possible. At that point, the government and citizens will return to the old ways of finger pointing and character assassination of each other, yet the development question shall remain practically unattended to—hence, this advice remains timely to the UPND government. If the regime remains adamant, they too will face the fate which was faced by the PF, whether they liked it or not. But the UPND has an opportunity to fix and actualise their campaign promises by building a functional government-wide M&E system actualised by M&E frameworks in every public spending agency.

However, to be able to implement my recommendation of prioritising M&E frameworks cross government, the UPND administration need to use the public sector planning and budgeting structures and processes. As it were, the functions of monitoring and that of evaluation are supposed to be linked directly to the planning and budgeting processes of every development intervention or agency. This is so because M&E helps to track, measure and learn from the implementation of any development intervention. Invariably, the Government of Zambia has in place prescribed structures that are used to deliver goods and services to the general populace—ministries, provinces, and other spending agencies. Public resources are planned, disbursed and spent accordingly by these entities. In that regard, we have State House, ministries of education, energy, community development, agriculture, defense, home affairs, tourism, finance, western province, northern province, Zesco, RTSA, and many others as spending agencies. Therefore, my contention here is that we need each one of these structures to have institutional-specific M&E frameworks that will scope all possible deliverables according to their gazetted mandates. It will be the only way to make every level of governmental structure to be accountable and contribute to high level national goals, targets and people aspirations.

Further, it is critical for the UPND government to quickly familiarise itself with efforts that have already been put in place, particularly attention to both the policy and legal frameworks that promote results-based management (RBM). In that regard, the 2014 National Planning and Budgeting Policy, the 2019 National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy and the 2020 National Planning and Budgeting Act become useful entry points for the UPND Government to kick start the transformational agenda towards a results-oriented Zambia. In fact, the creation of the Ministry of National Development Planning with a distinct division in charge of monitoring and evaluation adds to the conducive organisational arrangements for success in Zambia’s effort for an improved culture of results in the public sector. The UPND government should not reverse the positive strides already attained but to build upon existing achievements. The most lacking ingredient in Zambia’s breakthrough towards a results-based public sector is M&E championship at all levels of government and practically in all the three arms of government—executive, legislature and judiciary. M&E champions, when available can propagate a culture of results in their respective institutions. Only then can we start seeing desired results (good quality outputs, outcomes and impacts) in our national development agenda.

Given the above, the UPND government has a rare opportunity and responsibility to build, strengthen and sustain M&E frameworks across government. The government-wide M&E system will only function when clearly articulated M&E frameworks are developed and put to use by every level of government—State House, national, line ministry, provincial and district. Similarly, every public spending agency must have M&E frameworks. Once these M&E frameworks are developed, it will be possible for government to meaningfully implement, track and measure progress against the country’s Vision 2030, national development plans (i.e. both national and decentralised plans) as well as regional and international protocols like sustainable development goals (SDGs). However, to realise these expectations, the UPND government should not do what their PF counterparts did, but instead mobilise resources (funds, skills, infrastructure, etc.) and offer political support towards a thriving government-wide M&E system. We need to see increased funding for M&E related programmes and activities from the 2022 national budget and beyond. Government will need to further strengthen policy and legal frameworks towards a compulsory implementation of a results-based culture among all public and private development entities in the country.

Aluta continua (struggle continues) for a functional Zambian public sector with clearly articulated M&E frameworks to help implement, track and measure all development interventions upon which learning and improvements will be anchored.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm