Women representation in parliament, councils unsatisfactory – VJ

THE representation of women in Parliament and local councils is still unsatisfactory, says Vernon Mwaanga.

The veteran politician however said the country had rightly been celebrating the election of Nelly Mutti as the first female Speaker since independence in October 1964.

“Our National Assembly will be literally run by women. Mrs Mutate Nalumango as Vice-President of Zambia, is also leader of government business in the House, Speaker Mrs Nelly Mutti and the Clerk of the National Assembly Mrs Cecilia Mbewe. This is an important milestone for our women and our country,” he said in a statement. “On the flip side, it is disappointing that not many women were elected to the National Assembly and to local councils. Up to 2011, women had 23 per cent representation in Parliament and I expected this percentage to improve. Alas! The situation got even worse, because the percentage of women in the National Assembly, dropped to 11 per cent.”

Mwaanga said the target according to the SADC and AU commitments was supposed to be 50 per cent women and 50 per cent men.

“With the advent of the general elections of 12th August, 2021, I expected this percentage to go up considerably. Sadly, my expectation turned into a nightmare, after it became apparent that women representation in Parliament would only be 12 per cent of the total number of 156 elected members of parliament,” he said.

Mwaanga said women voters represent just a little over 53 per cent of the total number of registered voters in Zambia.

He said it was grossly unfair for them to have only 12 per cent representation in parliament.

Mwaanga said the number of women in the local councils was even lower.

“The time has come to rethink this issue and start coming up with viable solutions. It may be a good idea for us to reserve one third of the seats in parliament and local councils for women to compete against each other, using a system of proportional representation, and this in addition to those women who will compete under the current constituency based system as is currently the case,” he said. “This called affirmative action, which has been taken by many countries, led by Rwanda, where they achieved gender parity in parliament, cabinet, local councils and other decision making bodies.”

Mwaanga said it was not fair or right to continue undermining and disadvantaging them.

“I have been an advocate of gender equality for many decades and as misfortune would have it, the loudest voices demanding for gender equality, are not coming from women. Men and women should join hands in partnership and demand gender equality. It is the right thing to do. I rest my case,” said Mwaanga.