Nkana re-enforce technical bench

NKANA FC has reenforced its technical bench ahead of the new season by appointing George Chilufya as their first assistance coach.

According to a club statement yesterday, the 13-time Zambian champions appointed former Power Dynamos first assistant coach to take over from Simonda Kaunda whose contract has not been extended.

Chilufya, who is also Under 17 national team coach and former Green Eagles first assistant coach, said during his unveiling that it was an honour to return to the Kitwe giants.

Chilufya said it was a great feeling to reunite with his Nkana family

“It is good and an honour for me to come back to Nkana though not in the same capacity as I left. I left as a player, but now I am coming back as a coach. It is every coach’s dream to coach a legendary club like Nkana though it demands a lot of hard work and commitment,” he said. “It’s always a great feeling to reunite with family because this is a team that gave me opportunities as a player, having joined as a young boy and ending up as a professional who carried the mentorship from Nkana coaches and the club to wherever I went. I believe we are going to have a better season than the previous one. Nkana is a symbol for Zambian football, so we should make sure we take it back to where it belongs.”

In addition, Nkana has also appointed former Chambishi Football Club coach Dennis ‘Easyman’ Njapao as second assistant.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer Kelvin Mutafu said the move was aimed at repositioning and strengthening the technical bench for the 2021/2022 and beyond.