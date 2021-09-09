We must never allow past wrongs merely excused, says Mambo

CHIKONDI Foundation president Bishop John Mambo says Zambia must never allow past wrongs to be merely excused.

He says some institutions are bleeding because crookedness has not ended.

“We cannot afford to simply say we are forgiving Mambo but we know that he has not brought back what he got. There must be an amnesty. Who is patriotic enough to bring back what he stole from us as a nation?” he asked.

Bishop Mambo said if this is not done, there could be a problem.

He told The Mast that if the nation was to have a Cabinet that would represent the interests of the 18 million Zambians, more care was needed in selecting individuals to government positions.

He noted that this is critical considering that in the past 10 years Zambia was almost being turned into a Banana Republic.

Bishop Mambo was surprised that President Hichilema was barely two weeks in office but some people wanted him to perform miracles.

“He is on record saying the 10 provinces have to be represented in my Cabinet. And a cabinet such as we had in 1991, which we were all proud of except they got drunk with power, it took time for the President to consult and then also appoint his Cabinet,” he said.

Bishop Mambo believes that if it were 100 per cent UPND members for appointment, President Hichilema would have announced his Cabinet earlier.

“We are simply saying it’s a new beginning. In 1964 we had 14 Cabinet ministers. We don’t know how many HH is going to have but I think we need a Cabinet that is going to work and we shouldn’t be excited about having Cabinet tomorrow because for the first time people will be fired. For the first time people will have to resign because this is not the time to line pockets, no,” Bishop Mambo said. “Those who will be given responsibility to be in Cabinet will be servants of the people like the President says.”

Bishop Mambo said he likes Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe’s stance.

“It’s not criticism, it’s nation-building. The hopes are very high. He says and I quote ‘In 1964 our hopes were the highest, came then 1991 November, then came 2011 under Sata’…HH should not just direct himself into the Cabinet, no,” he said. “We have to establish what went wrong and we are not saying appoint a commission of inquiry, these things are known. We have the Financial Intelligence Centre, which was functioning but there was political interference. We have the ACC whom we are saying those men and women who qualify and are not bootlickers, they are professionals, maintain them but those who are not give them their package. Let them go and join us in the village and they will create employment through farming.”

Bishop Mambo said the nation should not be in a hurry.

He noted that many cadres were employed to run the civil service.

Bishop Mambo, however, said those who qualify should not be touched.

“Improve on what is good which is in place and then let’s look at those who qualify and were not part of the former regime,” he said.

Bishop Mambo said some institutions were bleeding because crookedness has not ended.

“There are those who are still armed wanting to amass more wealth and if you bring such people, and that’s my warning to HH, you bring such a person that has got appetite, they have tasted a bit of corruption, into Cabinet or the governance of the nation, I am not a prophet, it’s the same,” he said.

Bishop Mambo said President Hichilema should be given time to work.

“One thing which is worrying me, I am seeing one opposition leader so far coming out very strongly, not because he is a friend, Dr Fred M’membe, when he opens his mouth, it’s nation-building. He is saying ‘yes, UPND won but if they didn’t win this country could have been something else’,” Bishop Mambo said.

He said Dr M’membe has emphasised the value of hard work and not expect to “life on the moon”.

He said Dr M’membe had also advised on finding ways to make the free education policy workable.

Bishop Mambo advised the opposition to give proper checks and balances with love.

He said there must not be appointments to appease people but appointments of those that would deliver.

Bishop Mambo said if the Presidency would be surrounded by only those who agree with the President, there would be trouble for the nation.

He said there were a number of things that needed to be corrected.

“And I am agreeing with my good brother Brebner] Changala, we need to know what happened to The Post newspaper. Who liquidated The post? Is it true that The Post didn’t have money? And then also the fact that was it taxes…Is it only The Post that was not paying taxes? Was Times of Zambia paying taxes when The Post was liquidated? Or paying its workers correctly?” Bishop Mambo said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Mambo expressed worry over constitutional lacunae.

“You cannot have a president who has won and cannot be sworn in in seven days. In an African standard, seven days, he [the incumbent President] can go to the central bank, open the safes, get the money, fly out and by the time you find him, I don’t know! There is a lot of damage which we do because by nature, we people, when I am leaving an organisation, I want to destroy so that I am never remembered. We never think of legacy,” he said.

Bishop Mambo noted that all opposition leaders had ideas but some of them got zero votes in the election.

“If they are wise enough, they love the country, they would now regroup to say why don’t we have two or three formidable political parties? This is what the majority Zambians recommended in the Mung’omba Constitution Review Commission. They said if Zambia is going to have two or three parties, fund them,” said Bishop Mambo.