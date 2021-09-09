We’ll support Mweetwa to clean up PF mess – South chiefs

SOUTHERN Province chiefs have welcomed the appointment of Cornelius Mweetwa as provincial minister.

In separate interviews, chief Macha said Mweetwa was better placed in the area adding that the minister understood the mess created by PF.

“We will support Mweetwa to clean up the mess in the province. He is an intelligent young man full of energy,” said Macha. “My advice to him is that he must never buy anybody with money instead he must buy people with love, by working with anybody.”

And chief Cooma pointed out Mweetwa had knowledge about the challenges people of Southern Province faced.

“We thank the President for appointing Hon Mweetwa as our provincial minister because he knows that we need the Masuku and Sikalongo road worked on. He has a great relationship with chiefs in the province,” said Cooma.

Meanwhile, chief Chona appealed to Mweetwa not to segregate any chief.

“Hon Mweetwa has potential to develop the province. All what we ask from him is to embrace everyone especially us the chiefs. Let him treat us as one people,” urged Chona.

Chief Monze said the appointment of Mweetwa was a great relief to the province.

“Mweetwa is our own son who has lived with us meaning he understands what is at stake regarding our way of living here in the province,” said Monze.

Chief Chikanta described the appointment of Mweetwa as fantastic, saying he will ably develop his constituency which housed the provincial capital.

“We urge him to connect other chiefdoms in the province in terms of development. We know he is capable,” said Chikanta.