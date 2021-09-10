THE UPND Alliance spokesperson Leslie Chikuse says the so-called delay in appointing Cabinet was a necessary inconvenience and not indecision as some critics believed.

In a statement, Chikuse, who is president of the Republican Progressive Party, said the perceived delay was rather a leadership precision.

President Hakainde Hichilema completed announcing his Cabinet on Wednesday, two weeks after he was sworn into office, with critics questioning the delay.

On Wednesday, President Hichilema said he had delivered on the promise to ensure a cabinet that was representative of all provinces of Zambia.

Chikuse said the New Dawn administration was not interested in creating a politically-compromised public service, as was the case during the former administration.

“In that regard, the so-called delay in appointing a cabinet was a necessary inconvenience. This was just a perceived delay and not indecision but rather, leadership precision,” he said. “Council of presidents would like to reaffirm its earlier position that we will never trample upon Zambians’ constitutional right to expression as we assume the role of national leadership.”

Chikuse said in confirmation of that “highly progressive position”, the alliance was very encouraged that a few citizens had not spared a moment to start criticising the President Hichilema-led administration, barely a month in office.

“But inasmuch as we appreciate that political discourse in a healthy democracy, such as the one we aspire to create as the UPND Alliance, is at times annoying, we welcome and respect every contribution towards collective leadership,” he said.

Chikuse noted that the right to expression was not the same as the right to be taken seriously.

“To this end, the UPND Alliance fully endorse President Hichilema’s thorough approach in the manner he appointed his Cabinet. This is so because the Cabinet that has emerged from this thorough scrutiny will ensure that we have a civil service that helps in rebuilding and reuniting the country, in line with the key objectives of the UPND Alliance government,” said Chikuse.