I believe in team work – Kasanda

INFORMATION and media minister Chushi Kasanda has indicated desire to curtail social media propaganda and cyber-bullying.

Kasanda is the chief government spokesperson.

She briefly spoke to journalists shortly after being sworn-in by President Hakainde Hichilema at State House on Wednesday.

“What we want do as a ministry is to make sure that we have a level playing field for every Zambian. We have seen what happened in the past – a lot of propaganda, cyber-bullying. We want to put that to a stop,” Kasanda, who is also Chisamba UPND member of parliament, said. “These are Zambian [media] stations and every Zambian has a right to [be covered by] these stations. I have an open-door policy. I believe in team work. We have social media [platforms like] WhatsApp, Facebook; we want people to use them for the right reasons. We don’t want to see any insults on them and so on and so forth.”

She also pointed out that her ascendancy to a ministerial post is courtesy of Zambians, and thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for trusting her with such a great responsibility.

“I owe it to the Zambians and my allegiance is to the President and to the people of Zambia,” said Kasanda.