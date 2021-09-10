It’s hypocritical for Alebwelelapo supporters to give HH ultimatums – Mayangwa

A LUSAKA-based youth Dillon Mayangwa says it is hypocritical for people who used to loudly sing Alebwelelapo for former president Edgar Lungu to quickly turn around and start giving President Hakainde Hichilema ultimatums to deliver on his campaign promises.

Mayangwa was reacting to Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo and PF cadre Raphael Nakacinda, who have emerged as committed critics of President Hichilema’s government government.

President Hichilema defeated PF’s Lungu with a million votes.

Mayangwa told The Mast that those who sang “Alebwelelapo” for Lungu should not be champions of critising the UPND government when the people who voted for him were still calm.

He said Tembo, Nakacinda and others ought to swallow a bitter pill and wait for President Hichilema and the UPND government to deliver on their promises.

“It is so hypocritical for the people who didn’t vote for HH to be in the forefront of trying to give President Hakainde Hichilema ultimatums of what project he should start with,” he said.

“The 2.8 million people that voted for him are calm because they still have the same confidence they had when they were voting and they are settled. They are calm and they are patiently waiting. They have given President Hichilema time to settle and do his work properly, for him to come up with his own Cabinet and policy pronouncements.”

Mayangwa wondered why those who strongly opposed President Hichilema while in the opposition were now panicking and ‘forcing’ him to deliver, when they had no hope in him.

“The very people that were busy dancing [to] Alebwelelapo, suddenly they want President Hakainde Hichilema to fulfill the promises – promises which, in the first place, they did not believe in,” noted Mayangwa. “Why are they in this panic mode to push Mr Hichilema – a person they denounced and called all sorts of names? They didn’t want him to rule but to retire him from active politics. [But today] he is the one they want to control and push their ill agenda on!”