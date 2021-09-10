Reduce traffic police snap checkpoints, curb corruption, Kajoba directs divisional commanders

INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has directed divisional commanders across the country to reduce the number of traffic snap and security check points.

And Kajoba says every police officer is expected to play a role in rebuilding the eroding confidence in the Police Service by members of the public as directed by President Hakainde Hichilema.

In a statement, Kajoba said President Hichilema had been consistent in his pronouncement that his government would take “a zero tolerance” approach to any form of corruption.

“It is with the foregoing that I am cautioning police officers in the rank and file to always avoid engaging themselves in acts of corruption in their discharge of duty. All police officers should remember that their conduct is guided by our institutional code of ethics which spells out our core values and principles aimed at promoting our professional aspirations for improved police performance,” he said.

“These core values include integrity, transparency, patriotism, excellency and accountability, among others.”

He said the Zambia Police Service was perceived to be one of the most corrupt government institutions.

“We therefore need to change this narrative through transformation of individual attitude towards work and adopt the route of professionalism, especially that ours is a law enforcement agency,” he said.

“My timely message to all officers is that, they should at all cost avoid all forms of corrupt practices so as to help eliminate the corruption tag on our institution. Some areas of concern have been in the traffic section, security check-points and inquiries office. To this end, I am directing divisional commanders across the country to reduce the number of traffic snap check points and security check points.”

Kajoba said he expected to see change in these areas.

“Every police officer is expected to play a role in rebuilding the eroding confidence in the police service by members of the public as directed by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia. In the interim, my command will deliberately deploy secret agents in various points of duty such as the ones alluded to, with the aim of monitoring compliance to this directive. All erring officers will meet stern action,” he said.

“In the same vein, I wish to urge members of the public to report any officer found indulging in corrupt practices either to their supervisors or indeed other established government institutions mandated to handle corruption related matters such as the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC).”

Kajoba further appealed to members of the public to also play their role in stamping out corruption in the country by avoiding bribing officers whenever they come in conflict with the law as doing so was a crime.

He said any member of the public who would be found wanting for any act of corruption would equally be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The desire of my command is to see total change in attitude towards work by all officers in all points of duty. Mind set change is key for institutional transformation. This should also be reflected in the manner police officers will be attending to members of the public who are in need of our services as well as in service delivery. It should not be business as usual,” said Kajoba.