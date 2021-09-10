Removal of cadres from markets shouldn’t be lip-service – ZULAWU

THE Zambia United Local Authority Workers Union says government should ensure there is a centralised payroll system that will promote effective service delivery.

ZULAWU general secretary Emmanuel Mwinsa said instructions to remove political cadres in markets should not just be a lip-service.

Speaking at a media briefing in Ndola, Mwinsa said time had come for councils to now operate effectively.

“The people given the instructions should ensure that they implement the removal of cadres in markets. It should be a continuous programme to ensure that the markets and bus stations are completely free of party cadres. Yes, cadres are citizens and should not be left loose, but ensure that they get entrepreneurship skills that will sustain their lives,” he said. “The consideration of appointing Gary Nkombo as local government minister is a relief to us. The appointment is the right decision as he is equal to the task. Councils should be more on service delivery while government looks at ways of releasing the equalisation funds to sustain the payroll. We wish to make a reflection on the number of issues affecting the local authorities which is poor working conditions.”

Mwinsa said payment of salaries had not been well managed by the government, which resulted in poor service delivery.

“Local government is a local and unique vehicle. The removal of political cadres in markets is a serious achievement which will trickle into the revenue collection bag,” Mwinsa said. “We want to commend the police for the quick action to stop and monitor the operations of markets and bus stations.”

And Mwinsa said he expects the new government to be communicating.

“We want to hear what the UPND has for the people and the issues of the decentralisation policy, the Local Government Equalisation Fund, financial capacity for local authorities in the country because each council has its target areas for revenue,” said Mwinsa.